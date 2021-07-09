JMU men’s golf released its 2021-22 schedule Thursday. It includes an early-season visit to reigning CAA champion College of Charleston’s Briar’s Creek Golf Club, as well as a trip off the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico to start the spring. The spring also includes tournaments the Dukes took part in last year — UNC Wilmington’s Seahawk Intercollegiate and Charlotte’s Irish Creek Collegiate.
Fall 2021 tournament schedule
VCU Intercollegiate at Country Club of Virginia (Richmond, Va.): Sept. 13-14
Battle at Briar’s Creek at Briar’s Creek Golf Club (Kiawah Island, S.C.): Sept. 20-21
Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club (Sugar Grove, Ill.): Oct. 2-4
Wolfpack Intercollegiate at Lonnie Poole Golf Club (Raleigh, N.C.): Oct. 16-17
Spring 2022 tournament schedule
Dorado Beach Collegiate at TPC Dorado Beach (San Juan, Puerto Rico): Feb. 27-Mar. 1
Tiger Invitational at RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National (Opelika, Ala.): Mar. 6-8
Seahawk Intercollegiate at Country Club of Landfall (Willmington, N.C.): Mar. 27-28
Irish Creek Collegiate at The Club at Irish Creek (Kannapolis, N.C.): Apr. 2-3
Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Club (Iowa City, Iowa): Apr. 16-17
2022 CAA Championship at Dataw Island (Beaufort, S.C.): Apr. 24-26
JMU looks to improve from its third place CAA finish last season with the same starting five minus the graduated Walker Cress.
