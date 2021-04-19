Three in a row.
For the third consecutive season, JMU men’s soccer won the CAA Championship, defeating Hofstra 4-3 in penalty kicks. It’s the Dukes’ eighth CAA Championship in program history.
The game was a defensive battle from the star — neither team could take advantage of opportunities. JMU took eight shots in the first half and had three corner kicks but couldn’t push the ball into the net. The Pride took five shots in the opening 45 minutes with only one of them on goal, saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush. The match went into halftime tied at zero.
The match remained scoreless in the second half. The Dukes had eight corner kicks and eight shots in the second half, with five saved by Hofstra freshman goalkeeper Wessel Speel. Hofstra took only two shots in the half, with neither of them on goal. The scoreless match went to overtime.
Overtime was much of the same: both teams had missed opportunities. JMU came close in the final seconds of overtime as junior forward Luca Erhardt’s shot with 11 seconds left went just wide. For the second straight match, the Dukes’ fortune came down to penalty kicks.
And for the second straight match, JMU emerged victorious. Four different Dukes — freshman midfielder Alex Krakowiak, sophomore midfielder and forward Rodrigo Robles, junior midfielder Tyler Clegg and Erhardt — scored the four penalty kicks.
And needing a goal to extend the match, Hofstra’s penalty shot hit the crossbar and bounced away, giving the Dukes their first three-peat since 1992-94.
"The guys played very well today against a really good Hofstra group,” head coach Paul Zazenski said to JMU Athletics. “This team is resilient and we found a way to keep advancing — somehow, some way.”
JMU advances to the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes’ opponent, location and time is to be determined.
