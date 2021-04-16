Just hours after getting named the CAA Rookie of the Year, freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander showed Thursday afternoon why he won the award, scoring the game-winning penalty kick to defeat Drexel and advance JMU men’s soccer to the CAA Championship on Saturday.
The Dragons got off to a fast start, scoring in the 15’ — only the second goal JMU’s allowed this season. The Dukes answered seven minutes later when Ahlander scored on a free kick to tie the match. Neither team scored for the rest of the half and headed to halftime tied at one.
No goals were scored in the second half. JMU took four shots in the second half, with three on goal, but they were all saved by Drexel junior goalkeeper Stephen Kopsachilis. The Dragons missed opportunities in the second half with only one of their seven shots being on goal, which was saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush.
In the overtime periods, JMU took four shots but couldn’t get the ball into the back of the net. And after the 20 minutes, the match went to penalty kicks to decide the winner.
In the penalty kicks, whenever either team scored, the other answered with a goal of its own. With the match tied 7-7, Bush made a big save, setting the stage for Ahlander. He scored, sending the Dukes to their third straight CAA Championship match.
"Very proud of the guys for figuring out a way to advance; Drexel was excellent on the day and had a great game plan going in,” head coach Paul Zazenski said to JMU Athletics. “We look forward to the opportunity to play in the championship game!"
JMU will play Hofstra on Saturday. The match is set for noon.
