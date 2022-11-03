After men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington told his team that JMU was moving to the Sun Belt Conference in November 2021, he made a point to find Alonzo Sule. The graduate forward’s response to the news, combined with the smile on his face, Byington recalled, told the story.
“We’re going back, huh?”
Sule’s choice of words was particular. For most of the team, moving to the Sun Belt means entering a new conference. But for Byington and Sule, it means returning to a previous one and playing their previous teams.
Byington will face Georgia Southern, the program that gave him his first full job as a head coach in 2013. In his seven seasons with the Eagles, he helped rebuild a program with just one winning season in the seven years prior to his tenure. Byington oversaw six winning campaigns, finishing his tenure with a 111-84 record, the best record of any Georgia Southern coach in the modern era.
Sule will return to face Texas State, where he played from 2017-21. Sule redshirted his freshman year there before playing in 88 games for the Bobcats — averaging 17.2 minutes, 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds on 54.8% shooting and starting in his final 25 games. He capped off his time as a Bobcat helping lead Texas State to the best record in the Sun Belt West Division at 18-7 (12-3 Sun Belt).
Byington said he reflected on his winning history in the familiar conference in preparation for this season. Despite conference play not starting until the end of December, Byington said he’s started to think about the challenges the league brings and how JMU can adjust, specifically citing the athleticism of Sun Belt foes and longer travel.
“I looked back at my Sun Belt days and said, ‘What did I learn that could help me in the league [now]?’” Byington said.
Of course, returning to the Sun Belt doesn’t just mean rekindling old rivalries — it also means facing former teams. Byington’s used to it.
During conference play in the CAA last season, JMU played against both Byington’s alma mater, UNCW, and his former employer of nine years — College of Charleston. This year, the Dukes will travel to U.Va., which they beat 52-49 last year, and where Byington coached as a graduate assistant from 1999 to 2001.
“You know, as you get older in coaching you kind of run into a lot of different things,” Byington said. “You see them on the schedule and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s that game.’ And, you know, it always has something a little bit more.”
Byington also expressed anticipation over redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland playing against his brother Tai, a senior guard at Georgia Southern. Terell is also looking forward to the matchup.
“I tell him everything we talked about every other day,” Terell said with a laugh June 28, “and I asked him, I’m like, ‘What’s your team looking like? What’s your team looking like? You know you got to come here first’ … I’m always trying to get one up on him when we’re back home together. He’d hit me with a punch, and I’d hit him back twice.”
Terell also said the team notices Byington is carrying “a different swagger” now that he’s returning to the conference.
For Sule, returning to the Sun Belt brings a new level of anticipation.
“I’m really excited,” Sule said. “The chances of me going back to the Sun Belt and coach [Byington], it [was] very unlikely. You don’t really see that often.”
When it comes to Sule facing Texas State, Byington described that matchup as “almost like playing your brother.”
“You wanna beat him worse,” Byington said.
For now, though, Sule is ready to remind the Sun Belt of what he and Byington can do. In particular, he’s eager to face his former team.
“I still have friends there for sure,” Sule said. “You know I was there for a while, but it’s definitely going to feel good to be competing against them.”
And when Sule plays his old teammates, Byington knows what he’ll get from him.
“He’ll be juiced for that game,” Byington said, “and they’re one of the best teams in the league, and that makes it a fun challenge.”
As both anticipate their return to the Sun Belt, their shared history in the conference has helped create a player-coach bond.
“I know there’s some things he knows about me or that I know about him just from our experience back from being in the Sun Belt,” Sule said. “So, yeah, we definitely got a connection right there.”