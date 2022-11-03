Thirty-seven seconds left. Down 61-60 against George Mason, JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse brought the ball up the court with the fans in the Atlantic Union Bank Center on their feet.
Redshirt sophomore Justin Amadi set a screen to switch Morse onto a Patriot forward, creating the mismatch. Morse took a couple dribbles to the left wing and fired a three.
Bang.
Morse then iced the game with free throws to close out a 67-64 win for the Dukes — which moved them to 4-0 early on in 2021-22. In an injury-riddled year where JMU couldn’t compete in the postseason, this win highlighted the Suitland, Maryland, native’s career in purple and gold.
A transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, Morse now enters his third year with the Dukes, making him one of six players who’s been around for Mark Byington’s entire career as JMU head coach.
Last season, Byington had Morse in the starting lineup for all 29 games he played. In 22 of those games, Morse scored double figures.
Morse’s career high in points came last season when he finished with 32 in a 95-94 win over College of Charleston on Jan. 22. Morse went 5-for-10 from 3-point range and 13-for-14 from the foul line, including two crucial free throws with three seconds left to ice the game.
For Byington, Morse’s value as a player and a person is what will make him that much more crucial as his team embarks on the Sun Belt Conference this year.
“Vado’s a talented guard,” Byington said. “I’ve had a lot of them and he’s right up there … I like the fact that he’s been with me for three years. I’ve already seen a tremendous amount of growth in the way he’s seeing the game and taking ownership of not just himself but the other guys.”
One of those “other guys” is redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho. Morse and Ihenacho controlled the Dukes’ backcourt for a majority of the second half of the season once Ihenacho recovered from injuries.
What makes the duo stand out is, they aren’t restricted to having one player always handle the ball and the other work off it. Ihenacho said they’re flexible — either one can facilitate while the other gets open to create points.
“I feel like whoever gets [the rebound] can bring it up,” Ihenacho said. “Vado can really space the floor and shoot it really well. I’ve been working on my shot a lot … so either way you go, you can’t really go wrong with that duo.”
Morse finished last season averaging 15.3 points per game, 34% shooting from three-point range and roughly 84% on free throws — all these marks good enough for top five across the CAA last season. Morse earned All-CAA Second Team honors.
Despite all this, Morse said last season wasn’t up to his standards — both he and the team dropped off in the second half — so the hope this year, he said, is to play well in both out-of-conference games and into Sun Belt play.
“Last year was kind of difficult,” Morse said. “We had a great first half, the second half was lackadaisical … We just want to finish strong, and that’s our goal this year.”
The Sun Belt coaches’ preseason poll picked the Dukes to finish fourth overall, while Morse was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.
Listed at 6-foot, Morse is a shorter guard. Despite this, he still finds a way to drop 30 points on any given night — like when he scored a career-high 32 points against College of Charleston last year — and be efficient in almost every facet of offense.
Morse said he couldn’t attribute overcoming his size to one specific thing. What’s helped him, he said, is how long he’s played basketball, which allows him to see the floor better after all these years.
“Some of it is just instinct, some of it is me knowing the game,” Morse said, “because I’ve played the game for such a long time, I pick up things quicker.”
Morse and the Dukes begin the campaign Nov. 7 when they host Valley Forge for a 4 p.m. tipoff. The nonconference schedule includes the likes of South Dakota State, U.Va. and preseason No. 1 North Carolina.
In preparation for both these opponents and the entire schedule, Morse said the energy in the locker room has been encouraging for his expectations for 2022-23. If Morse wants to follow up his successful season last winter with an even better one, he said, he’ll have to bring this enthusiasm each and every night.
“Our energy in practice has been tremendous,” Morse said. “One of the things I wanted to work on this year was being an everyday guy. So far I’ve been successful, and I just want to keep that up and lift up my teammates whenever they need it.”