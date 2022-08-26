JMU men’s basketball revealed its nonconference schedule in a Twitter video featuring redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland and sophomore forward Shane Feden on Thursday afternoon.
The schedule, which follows yesterday’s release of the JMU women’s basketball’s nonconference schedule, is highlighted by previously revealed matchups on the road versus UNC and U.Va. The Tar Heels are last year’s national championship runners up; JMU upset the Cavaliers last year at home.
Following the UNC matchup, JMU will play in the Savannah Invitational, where the Dukes have the chance to play reigning CAA regular season champion Towson once more, as well as redshirt junior guard Noah Friedel’s former team, South Dakota State. JMU’s first-round matchup is to be determined, per the team’s website.
JMU also hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 2, which it beat on the road last season in the final seconds. Just over two weeks later, the Dukes welcome Long Island into town, which is coached by Stickland’s dad, Rod Strickland. JMU’s nonconference schedule concludes four days before Christmas versus Coppin State.
JMU men’s basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 7 — vs. Valley Forge
Nov. 9 — vs. Hampton
Nov. 12 — at Buffalo
Nov. 15 — at Howard
Nov. 20 — at UNC
Nov. 25-27 — at Savannah Invitational tournament
Dec. 2 — vs. Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 6 — at U.Va.
Dec. 10 — vs. Gallaudet
Dec. 18 — vs. Long Island
Dec. 21 — at Coppin State
Following the Coppin State game, JMU will begin Sun Belt Conference play eight days later at Georgia State. The Dukes finished last season 15-14 (6-12 CAA).
