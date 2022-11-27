JMU found itself on the right end of another huge victory Saturday after an equally impressive game on both ends of the court versus South Dakota State, winning 79-60 to move to 6-1 on the season.
In the Dukes’ first matchup in the Hostilo Community Classic, redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel opened the scoring against his former squad, South Dakota State. Both teams got off to a fiery start offensively, with a combined 24 points in the first five minutes.
The Dukes’ defense came out on top, though, facilitating transition offense that sparked an 8-0 run before halftime and expanded their lead to double digits. At halftime, JMU led 37-28 and graduate forward Alonzo Sule paced JMU with nine points and four rebounds.
In the second half, the Dukes jumped ahead with a 17-2 run and eight forced turnovers nine minutes in, and they didn’t look back from there. JMU finished the game shooting 50% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. Freidel led the Dukes with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
JMU will stay in Savannah, Georgia, for one more matchup against Valparaiso. The Dukes will tip off against the Beacons on Sunday at noon.