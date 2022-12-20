mbb 12/20

JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland beats an Elon defender off the dribble in a 72-71 loss in the CAA quarterfinals March 7, 2021. After missing the second half of last season and the first 11 games of 2022-23, Strickland returned Sunday for JMU's 115-79 win versus Long Island, coached by his father, Rod, and compiled team-highs for JMU in assists (8) and steals (5) in 15 minutes of action. 

 Breeze file photo

JMU men’s basketball defeated LIU 115-79 on Sunday, improving to 8-3. 

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first four minutes, but after JMU took the lead 10-8, the Dukes never gave it back. That lead ballooned to as much as 62 before LIU whittled it down to 34 by the end of the game.

Redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden headlined JMU’s offensive output, scoring 18 points in just 13 minutes. Redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland logged eight points and eight assists in his season debut against the Sharks, who are coached by his father, Rod Strickland.

Up next, JMU heads to Baltimore, Maryland, to play Coppin State on Wednesday at 11 a.m. LIU will head home to play Purchase (N.Y.) on Thursday at noon.

