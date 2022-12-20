JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland beats an Elon defender off the dribble in a 72-71 loss in the CAA quarterfinals March 7, 2021. After missing the second half of last season and the first 11 games of 2022-23, Strickland returned Sunday for JMU's 115-79 win versus Long Island, coached by his father, Rod, and compiled team-highs for JMU in assists (8) and steals (5) in 15 minutes of action.