JMU men’s basketball defeated LIU 115-79 on Sunday, improving to 8-3.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the first four minutes, but after JMU took the lead 10-8, the Dukes never gave it back. That lead ballooned to as much as 62 before LIU whittled it down to 34 by the end of the game.
Redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden headlined JMU’s offensive output, scoring 18 points in just 13 minutes. Redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland logged eight points and eight assists in his season debut against the Sharks, who are coached by his father, Rod Strickland.
Up next, JMU heads to Baltimore, Maryland, to play Coppin State on Wednesday at 11 a.m. LIU will head home to play Purchase (N.Y.) on Thursday at noon.