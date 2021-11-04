JMU men’s basketball’s newest player is also one of the team’s oldest. But, he provides a youthful exuberance that head coach Mark Byington calls unmatched.
This is Alonzo Sule — a 6-foot-7-inch, high-flying forward and graduate transfer from Texas State who likes to exploit mismatches and play “all over the place,” as Sule said. Sule averaged 7.8 points per game and started all 25 games for the Sun Belt regular season champion Bobcats last season.
“He changes the game with what he does,” Byington said, “just his constant energy and how hard he plays.”
The Houston, Texas, native said Byington’s fast-paced philosophy provides a better fit to his game — one that goes “up and down” the court, Sule said — than Texas State did. Sule said he was already accustomed to the style brought by Byington — formerly the Georgia Southern head coach from 2013-20 — and his coaching staff with the Eagles through playing them each year in the Sun Belt, and that connection led him to JMU.
“I felt like it was going to be a perfect fit for me,” Sule said. “This [playing style] is going to help me thrive a lot more.”
Byington said that Sule caught his eye when he was coaching at Georgia Southern and he knew Sule would be a good fit in his system. But what’s since caught his eye after Sule’s arrival in Harrisonburg, Byington said, is his off-the-court persona.
“I didn’t know he was this high of character and this great of a person,” Byington said. “Just having him in the locker room brightens up my day and brightens up everybody’s day.”
Sule isn’t JMU’s only incoming transfer: Winthrop transfer guard Charles “Chuck” Falden is “going to be vital” to the Dukes’ success this season because of his experience in big moments, toughness and ability to shoot, Byington said. Falden averaged 10.1 points in 20.8 minutes per game last season at Winthrop and is the oldest player on the team agewise.
Regarding transfers, Byington said college basketball is evolving, and he has to be willing to mold the best team possible regardless of if they’ve been developed through his program or not. Last season, there were eight newcomers in JMU’s program, and this year there are seven — three being transfers, with the addition of Seton Hall transfer guard Takal Molson. Byington predicts those numbers will be “higher than normal” compared to future years.
All transfers are tasked with adjusting to their new location and surroundings — Sule said the hills on JMU’s campus are “definitely different” than his former central Texas campus experience. Moreover, he said he anticipates winters being “a lot colder” in Harrisonburg, but he said his teammates are making the scenery change more bearable.
One of those teammates is redshirt freshman Justin Amadi — a player who closely resembles Sule with the rim-rocking dunks and athleticism he displayed during his freshman campaign, where he averaged 9.1 points and five rebounds per game. Byington said Amadi is a “different player” going into year two.
Sule and Amadi, both 6-foot-7-inch forwards, have competed against each other day in and day out at practice this preseason, Byington said. He said he’s looking forward to the two taking their respective wraths out on other teams rather than versus each other when the season begins.
“Some days, it’s been really highly competitive in practice,” Byington said. “When you got [Sule] and Justin Amadi out there going against each other, it is ferocious sometimes, and I worry they’re going to rip each other’s heads off.”
Amadi, who said he’s been working on being more of a threat shooting off the dribble and catch this year, said he respects Sule’s game, calling his practice competitor a “great player” and “great dude” who competes and plays hard every day. Amadi said he and Sule will complement each other well on the court despite their similar playing styles because they’re both “dogs.”
However, the teammates have a slight disagreement — over who the better dunker is.
“Probably me,” Amadi said. “I’ve got more tricks in the bag.”
In response, Sule said to “just wait” and that he’s got some “tricks in the bag” as well.
Fans will get to watch both Sule and Amadi throw down dunks inside Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) at full capacity Nov. 10 versus Carlow (Pa.). Amadi said he’s most excited about the atmosphere a packed AUBC will bring.
Sule, on the other hand, said he’s thrilled to contribute to a team that’s the CAA’s reigning first place regular season finisher — he’s so excited, in fact, that he said the word “excited” three times in five seconds during an interview with The Breeze.
“I just want to win because I want to get to the [NCAA] tournament, man,” Sule said. “That’s a huge goal of mine.”
Reaching the NCAA Tournament comes with different expectations this season — this time, the Dukes are the hunted instead of the hunters that they were last season coming off a last-place CAA finish in 2019-20. However, Byington said expectations don’t mean anything to JMU and that the team doesn’t care where they’re projected to finish, whether high or low.
“It’s a long journey in college basketball,” Byington said. “You might be one team in November and a completely different team in March. This is going to be a good group to go on the journey with.”
The roles for each player on JMU’s roster might change throughout the team’s journey this season, but one role will likely stay the same: Sule’s contribution of effort plays, Byington said, and the transfer’s commitment to “bring it” every day in practice and when the regular season begins.
“I can’t wait,” Sule said. “Expect big things.”
