No. 4 JMU lacrosse defeated No. 23 Richmond 20-10 on Wednesday. The Dukes now have 12 straight victories, breaking their 11-game win streak set last season, and stand at 12-1
“I thought we played great from head to toe,” redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey said. “Honestly a huge shout out to our middies… I think every single one had a goal or two, crazy great ground balls, crazy great draw controls.”
The opening quarter was back and forth. The two teams were tied at three goals halfway through before the Dukes took the lead and held it for the remainder of the time. They climbed to a 6-3 lead during the quarter, but Richmond sophomore midfielder Grace Muldoon scored with just 0.3 remaining. The quarter ended with the Dukes on top 6-4.
“I'm just impressed with our ability to control the runs early in the game so that we never really let them get too much confidence and our ability to make defensive adjustments,” Coach Shelley Klaes said. “We knew that they could score and so we weren't afraid of that. It was more like I said, controlling the runs and not letting them get more than two in a row.”
During the quarter, Matey earned two draw controls, enough to break former JMU player Haley Warden’s (2015-2018) program record of 245. Matey was humble about the accomplishment, saying stats like that would be “nothing without the team.”.
“The people that you don't hear about are the people that are helping you out getting those stats,” Matey said. “They do just so much, and we have those stats and we have those records because of the people around us.”
The Spiders scored 30 seconds into the second quarter, making it a one goal game. In response, JMU redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti scored her first of three to extend the Dukes’ lead back to two. Marchetti finished the game with her first hat trick of the season after four last season, all of which came in JMU’s final five games.
After JMU’s defense was caught on the ground, Richmond scored to bring the deficit back to one, but wouldn’t find the back of the net again until 29:15 minutes later in the fourth quarter.
Klaes said,the switch on defense from JMU came from not overthinking it and understanding the space
“It just all goes back to one to one defense, you know, and our ability to kind of lock in and take away some of those hard one vs. one drives that were coming from the top,” Klaes said.
The Dukes were hot the final eight minutes of the half, scoring four goals, despite being outshot 6-5 in the quarter. At halftime, the score was 11-6 JMU with all six Richmond goals coming from different players. This is the fifth double digit half for the Dukes this season.
Only JMU found the back of the net throughout the third quarter, as the team added five goals to its total. Hat tricks were scored by redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson, her 10th of the season, and senior midfielder Lilly Boswell, her first of the season.
Peterson finished the day with four goals, the fourth being her 50th goal of the season. She is the first across the AAC to accomplish so. Meanwhile, six Dukes finished the day with a multi-goal game.
“To come out here and have multiple goal scorers is something that a lot of other teams can't do and I'm just really grateful that everyone's getting an opportunity,” Boswell said. “In the past…I would always just think and not do and now I'm reversing it, I'm just doing it not thinking and I think that's where my goals came from today.”
The Spiders led in draw controls 4-2 during the third quarter, but JMU outshot them 7-1 and the Spiders went 3-4 on clears to the Dukes’ perfect 7-7. Redshirt sophomore attacker Olivia Mattis scored her fifth goal of the season with 2:27 left in the quarter, giving the Dukes a 10 goal lead and enabling the running clock. JMU was up 17-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Spiders scoring drought ended with senior midfielder Sophia DiCenso scoring with 10:37 remaining in the game. Despite a fight back with two more goals during the quarter, a win had been ripped away from them far earlier. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan added two more saves and finished with eight total, while Boswell scored her fourth of the game, earning one goal per quarter.
Finishing with 25 shots on goal, 20 draw controls and 20 goals, the Dukes claimed victory, setting a new high in scoring for the season.
The team feels it has proven to be the best in Virginia, Boswell said, as that was the team's focus the whole week heading into this game. On top of being the best in the state, it’s up to the team to keep showing it deserves its No. 4 national ranking, she said.
The Dukes play Vanderbilt next, in their fourth AAC matchup of the season, onSaturday at 12 p.m., in Nashville, Tennessee. Richmond falls to 10-3 and plays 0-11 La Salle on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“Just shout out to our coaching staff. I mean, we're a great unit but we'd be nothing without you know, Shelley, Colleen, Kateri, Matt, and yeah, I think it came down to coaching,” Matey said.
With the team only having four regular season games remaining and having to manage the team’s health in witnessing some cramping tonight, Coach Klaes is anticipating the teams “first flight in a very long time,” she said, as they travel to Nashville.