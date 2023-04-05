Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.