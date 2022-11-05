LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Dukes’ and Cardinals’ benches cleared in the fourth quarter. Tensions were high.
It was off-setting penalties during Louisville’s fourth touchdown drive on JMU redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones and Louisville redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham — an unnecessary roughness and a face mask, respectively. The two drove each other into the wall just beyond the JMU medical tent, and both sides came rushing over as JMU head coach Curt Cignetti tried pulling his team away.
Frustrations from a scoreless second half for the second-straight game coupled with struggling to find footing in the passing game brought JMU its third-straight loss of the season, 34-10.
“This is a pretty simple synopsis,” Cignetti said. “We were up three points, and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated. That's it, period. They pushed us around, we couldn't run the ball.”
What originally seemed like a deadlocked game between a Power 5 program and JMU turned into a slanted third quarter, when the Dukes found themselves down 10 points halfway through the frame.
First, it was a field goal on the first drive of the second half. Then, a 71-yard dash to the endzone via junior running back Tiyon Evans made it a two-score affair.
And try as they might, the Dukes struggled to get a first down. Even with a fumble recovery from redshirt senior long snapper Kyle Davis that put JMU inside the Louisville 30-yard line following Evans’ touchdown, the Dukes still couldn’t find a way to go the 10 yards for a first down.
“They started stacking the box and putting eight, nine [players] in the box, and we don't have blockers for everyone,” Agyei-Obese said. “We have five, maybe six blockers. So it's three free guys every single time, so that was affecting the run.”
Graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese was the work horse for the Dukes, pounding through as much of the Louisville defense as he could in all four quarters. He gave JMU the lead for a brief moment in the second quarter, scoring on a 9-yard rush.
The Cardinals still found a way to tie it up at the halftime horn with a field goal.
Sloppy play still riddled JMU’s defense early on, with the Dukes committing two penalties during the Cardinals’ first drive of the game. And even though there were moments where the defense stopped Cunningham and co. in the first half, the second half just wasn’t the same.
“I think those were just times where we are doing our job,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said. “I feel like when we were getting after [Cunningham] everyone was doing their job, and we didn't get after him when there were one or two people, maybe we're outside of the gap or anything like that.”
JMU finished the game with seven penalties compared to Louisville’s six. Centeio went 4-for-15 passing, Cunningham 14-for-20.And after struggling to get a third down conversion against Marshall, JMU again struggled, going 3-for-13 and Louisville going 6-for-13. The Dukes had nine first downs the entire game.
And despite JMU’s frustrations and learning how to navigate a new normal in the FBS, the Sun Belt East is still open for the taking with three games to play.
Cignetti and the Dukes just need to figure out how to get there.
JMU (5-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) travels to Old Dominion next week for a 1 p.m. kick, while Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) heads to Clemson for a 3:30 p.m. tilt.
“It’s an individual-by-individual thing,” Ukwu said. “I just know that we got more games to play, so I'm looking on to the next one. So that's really how I keep my spirits up.”