Former men’s basketball head coach Lou Campanelli died on Tuesday evening, JMU Athletics announced. He was 84 years old.
Campanelli is regarded as one of the most influential personalities of JMU Athletics and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1999.
“Lou Campanelli was an instrumental figure in the rise of JMU Athletics,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a tweet Tuesday evening. “So many of his achievements contributed to where we are today.”
The former head coach came to JMU while the Dukes were competing as a non-scholarship program in 1972. From there, he put JMU basketball on the map for the first time, winning two NCAA Division II Championships and never having a record below .500 in his 13-year career.
In 1982, Campanelli’s Dukes held NBA legend Michael Jordan to just six points in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament before JMU ultimately fell to the eventual national champion Tar Heels, 52-50.
The late head coach had six former athletes and the 1981-82 team join him in the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame: Sherman Dillard (1989), Charles Fisher (2012), Steve Stielper (2002), Pat Dosh (1993), Linton Townes (1998) and Dan Ruland (2000). Campanelli left JMU in 1985 to coach at the University of California, accumulating a 238-118 record in Harrisonburg.
Campanelli also wrote a book called “Dare to Dream: How James Madison University became Co-Ed and Shocked the Basketball World” on his experience recruiting and coaching the JMU men’s basketball team and how JMU Athletics transformed during his time in Harrisonburg.
“I will always remember the support and phone call he gave me during my second day on the job,” current JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said Tuesday evening on Twitter. “My condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”