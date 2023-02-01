The Atlantic Union Bank Center packed to a capacity Jan. 26 it hadn't seen since the Dukes' 52-49 win over U.Va. on Dec. 7, 2021, as JMU downed Coastal Carolina, 75-69, to move to 14-8 (5-4 Sun Belt). The Dukes are back at home Saturday to face ULM (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at 4 p.m.