Every time redshirt junior South Dakota State transfer guard Noah Freidel took a shot Monday, discounting one he got fouled on, it went in. Same with redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards. And graduate transfer guard Takal Molson. And two other Dukes.
JMU rolled to a 123-38 victory over Valley Forge (Pa.) with 61.3% shooting from the field. Some moments of sloppiness from the Dukes seeped into the game, but overall, the purpose of facing a Division III foe — getting the feet wet to start the season — was met.
“Our guys are really excited to play, and it’s been a long time waiting,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “Regardless of the opponent, they wanted to play, they wanted to play in front of the fans, but more importantly than that, I thought they played the right way.”
Freidel led the way for the Dukes with 17 points. Molson logged 14 points, and four other Dukes scored double digits.
All three freshmen on scholarship — guards Brycen Blaine and Xavier Brown and forward Jerrell Roberson — entered the game in the first half. Roberson led the way among freshmen with his first career double-double.
“Potential’s the right word,” Byington said of Roberson. “You’re gonna see him right now as a freshman, and then we’re all gonna look at him two years from now when he’s a junior and senior and be like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Something Byington was also proud of from the veterans of the bunch, though, was their willingness to keep playing defense in a blowout game. JMU’s defense also forced four shot-clock violations and numerous charges in the first half.
“We want to make a defensive statement this year,” Molson said, “as far as guarding anybody, whoever’s on the court with us. We plan on guarding and being connected and just playing hard for each other, and giving our fans a great show.”
JMU’s starting lineup sported two of its transfer newcomers — Freidel and redshirt junior Mezie Offurum. Redshirt senior Vado Morse and redshirt junior Julien Wooden, two usual starters from the year prior, came off the bench. Offurum finished with six points in 15 minutes and also headed the top of JMU’s 1-2-2 press in the first half.
JMU still started fast with its new lineup. The Dukes scored 18 points before Valley Forge freshman guard Jay White put the Patriots on the board. White led Valley forge with 20 points on 40% shooting.
It wasn’t until after another 10-0 run from JMU that Valley Forge scored again. Then, JMU went on a 24-0 run to make it 52-6 after a Molson fast-break layup with 6:52 left in the first half. Freidel punctuated his team-leading 17 points in the first half with a short baseline jumper that made it 72-11 at the break — already more points than 16 of the Dukes’ 29 games last year.
JMU’s reserves made their way into the game before the under-16 minute media timeout in the second half. Redshirt sophomore guard Hollman Smith and sophomore forward Shane Feden played with the three freshmen — Roberson, Blaine and Brown. Junior walk-on guard Dylan Hamrick saw his first-career action as a Duke and made his first-ever basket at 12:44 to the delight of JMU’s bench.
The Dukes hit triple digits with 10:46 left in the game on a Feden layup to go up by 79 points. The same five stayed in the game as the clock wound down, which saw JMU mostly dribble out the clock and have its walk-ons shoot the ball.
But right now, Freidel said he and the squad are trying not to peak just yet.
“We’re not as good as we wanna be right now. We want to be our best in March,” he said. “To do that, you just got to keep getting better every day.”