JMU track and field competed in the Liberty Qualifier on Wednesday, recording three first-place finishes.
Junior thrower Shelby Staib won the javelin — throwing for 45.34 meters. Junior jumper Alex Kwasnik won the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.62 meters. Junior distance runner Maddy Hesler placed first in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:28.
Freshman thrower Ryann Bennett hit an ECAC-qualifying mark in the discus at 43.05 meters — placing sixth overall. Senior jumper Skyla Davidson finished third in the long jump with a mark of 5.71 meters.
Other top JMU performers include freshman sprinter Holly Mpassy, who placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.15. Freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.95. Junior sprinter Dardlie Lefevre ran a 24.77 in the 200-meter dash to place fourth.
The Dukes travel to Williamsburg for the ECAC Championships — a three-day event from May 13 to 15.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more track and field coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.