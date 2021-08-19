JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes released the fall 2021 schedule Thursday, including play-day events and an alumnae game in addition to an in-state matchup.
The Dukes open the season by traveling to College Park, Md., on Sept. 26 to compete in the Maryland Play Day. After having the next weekend off, JMU travels to Charlottesville on Oct. 6 to battle Virginia. The Cavaliers won the matchup between the two teams this spring, 15-12.
As part of Oct. 8-10’s Alumnae Weekend, the Dukes host their Alumnae Game on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. It precedes the pregame tailgate before JMU’s Family Weekend football game.
On Oct. 16, JMU hosts a JMU Play Day, welcoming multiple programs to Sentara Park throughout the afternoon. The fall slate concludes Oct. 24 when the Dukes travel to Baltimore for the Loyola Play Day.
JMU’s 2022 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.
