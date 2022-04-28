JMU lacrosse is riding a nine-game win streak. But its future may be molded by a player who’s started just one game in four years — through academics.
Senior defender Lilly Byrne is finishing up a synthetic reflection paper that crafts a model for JMU’s Honors College to better work with and attract more student-athletes. Within it, she’s attempting to break stigmas about what the Honors College really is, that it’s a place fellow student-athletes and prospective ones can thrive in.
“This is something that JMU offers that can help them, and it’s a big selling point,” Byrne said, adding that JMU’s Honors College, in its purest form, can pull recruits away from Ivy Leagues and U.Va. “They’re willing to work with you. Whether it comes to your thesis or completing the credits or anything, I think they want athletes in the Honors College, and I don’t think people realize that.”
Simply the name “honors college” has gotten Byrne backhanded compliments from teammates — “Ooh, Honors College,” her teammates would say — but in reality, the college isn’t meant to be academically superior from the rest of JMU. Rather, it consists of smaller, discussion-based classes mostly absent from traditional exams, Byrne said.
“You’re putting in that work on the field and you’re practicing every day, and you’re gonna lift in the morning and you’re doing the extra work and all that stuff,” Byrne said. “It translates to the classroom: That work ethic that you got from your sport, the reason you were recruited to play at JMU, you have that same thing within you. I think Honors College pulls it out of you … They dig deeper and dive into those discussions.”
Fawn-Amber Montoya, JMU Honors College’s associate dean for diversity, inclusion and external engagement and the reader and grader of Byrne’s project, said there’s also an impression that students have to “do more” in the Honors College. This may be a barrier in getting more student-athletes into the college, she said, but the barrier might also just come from the name: “honors college.”
Montoya said the number of Honors student-athletes isn’t tracked, but she’d guess they make up about 2% — roughly 20 students — of the college. The Honors College usually admits incoming students with an unweighted 3.7 GPA, Montoya said, or current students above 3.3 or through a nomination by two faculty members in the student’s home department who “think you’re doing really well.”
Critiques with purpose
All senior Honors students have to write either a 35- to 50-page thesis or develop a comprehensive portfolio of 12-15 artifacts spanning disciplines but linked to one central topic. What makes Byrne’s project novel, Montoya said, is that Byrne approached Alysia Davis, director of student engagement in the JMU Honors College and Byrne’s thesis advisor, with an idea already fleshed out for it: Byrne wanted to focus on student-athlete experiences in the Honors College, including her own, and combine them with projects from her Honors courses.
Davis said one of the included artifacts was President Jonathan Alger’s leadership seminar, where Byrne had to learn how to give and receive constructive feedback, which Byrne said has helped her both on the lacrosse field and off.
“I was really proud that she came to us and said, ‘This is the kind of project that I want to write,’ because it was very much — it’s clearly about her passion,” Montoya said. “Sometimes we can be intimidating — like, I’m the associate dean of Honors — but for her, just, she took a step forward and she’s willing to put herself out there and willing to be able to say, ‘This is where things went well, this is where things didn’t and this is my suggestions on changes.’ And being brave enough to critique us, I think that’s — I don’t want to call it critiquing, but in a way, it is. It’s saying, ‘This is how Honors can do better.’”
Byrne found several areas for improvement: Montoya said they included, among others, more Honors seminar courses during non-conflicting times for basketball players and spring-sport athletes and providing Honors courses before 3 p.m. for greater leniency with practice schedules. Montoya also said that the Honors student-athlete experience needs to be woven in more during open-house events and CHOICES, and that Honors needs to be better about communicating with JMU coaches.
Byrne’s head coach, Shelley Klaes, said Byrne’s willingness to help the lacrosse program pay it forward through her Honors project depicts how unselfish she is — potentially putting JMU in position to snag more recruits, even after she leaves. Many of the top women’s lacrosse programs are prestigious academic schools: The average acceptance rate for the general student body among all programs who’ve won a national title since 2000 — UNC, Northwestern, Maryland, Princeton, U.Va., Boston College and JMU — is 31.34% as of 2019-20.
JMU accepted 82% of its applicants in fall 2021.
“For us to be able to bridge that gap on what it takes to be a champion on the lacrosse field but also that we can afford these families and these strong student-athletes the best possible quality education as well, that’s literally what we’re trying to sell every day, every year in the recruiting plan,” Klaes said. “If [Byrne] can help us with that process, it’s a testament to her legacy that she’s leaving this program.”
But being on the lacrosse team meant Byrne didn’t have time for filler or busy work in her project. Montoya, whose main role was to offer critique and feedback during Byrne’s project, said she had to respect her time by saying, “This is exactly what we needed from you,” with clear deadlines. Even so, Montoya said Byrne being a student-athlete was never a barrier in her getting everything done. Other Honors students have produced guides for improving departments before, Davis said, but they weren’t Honors student-athletes.
Now, after what Byrne produced in the Honors College, Montoya said, it gives her an additional leg-up in job searches above other Division I athletes who are already appealing to hirers because of their time management skills and mental and physical health balance. Byrne said she’s getting her master’s in accounting from U.Va. after graduation and will work at PwC accounting firm this summer.
“When someone comes back and says, ‘OK, Lilly needs an academic reference,’ well, who is it? It’s the director of student engagement for an honors college or associate dean of an honors college, and so then that elevates that experience even more,” Montoya said. “Coaches are great, but sometimes people want to know, can they read and write? Do they show up to class every single day?”
Going forward, Byrne is making an infographic of her findings that Davis said can be printed and kept in Hillcrest — JMU’s Honors College building — for prospective and admitted student-athletes to make sure they’re aware of how faculty can best help them achieve success in Honors. Montoya said she hopes Byrne’s results and critiques will be used each subsequent year by the Honors College to better serve its student-athletes.
All of Byrne’s project and off-field obligations — being the leader of JMU lacrosse’s community service initiatives; starting the Morgan’s Message game, an annual game played to raise awareness about mental health stigma; serving as an Honors Ambassador; and a teaching fellow for HON 100, a class led by non-freshman Honors students — have come from finding her purpose at JMU and on the lacrosse team: being there to get her degree and, above all, being herself.
“It’s just about finding your role,” Byrne said. “I’ve never been this crazy athlete, like I was the academically driven one … and I think when I realized the impact that I was having on other people in the classroom and recruiting younger girls to help with community service and stuff — it was pretty seamless, and I think I’ve been preaching it so much to younger girls this year, like, ‘Find your niche and what you can do, and own it.’”
Disclaimer: Grant Johnson is in the Honors College.
