JMU lacrosse redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson added another mark in her legacy Friday, when she set the program record for most career caused turnovers.
Johnson made plenty of history throughout her career in Harrisonburg. She was a member of the team that won the 2018 national championship and picked up the 500th win in program history. In addition, she’s the winningest player in team history.
In the second half of the Dukes’ semifinal matchup versus Hofstra, Johnson knocked the ball away from Hofstra senior attacker Katie Whelan, giving her 120 caused turnovers for her career and breaking a tie with former midfielder Haley Warden (2015-18), who’s now an assistant coach for the Dukes. Johnson began the 2021 campaign in fifth with 96 career caused turnovers and has risen throughout the season, including a career-high five in the season opener against High Point on Feb. 26.
In addition, Johnson’s climbing up the record book for ground balls. She began the season in ninth place with 136 career ground balls, and entering Friday, she’d collected 31 this year to move into third all-time in JMU history with 167. Former defender Ashlee Dardine (2002-05) is second with 175 ground balls, and former midfielder Lisa Staedt (2000-03) is first with 187.
Johnson was named the 2021 CAA Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-CAA First Team. She’s also on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, which is given annually to the best male and female collegiate lacrosse player in the country.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.