JMU lacrosse released its 2022 regular-season schedule Thursday. The reigning CAA champions begin the slate Feb. 12 at home versus North Carolina — the team that knocked the Dukes out of the NCAA tournament last spring — and ends with a trip to Philadelphia to take on Drexel on April 30.
Three of JMU’s first four games are at home, the only outlier being a neutral-site contest against UCONN on Feb. 19 at Sparks, Maryland. The Dukes then take on a slate of three straight Big 10 opponents: at Ohio State on March 4, at Penn State on March 9 and home versus Rutgers on March 12.
Then, the Dukes take on a three-game stretch of relatively local foes, starting with a March 16 matchup versus Richmond. Afterward, the Dukes take consecutive weekend trips to face U. Va. and Maryland, March 20 and 26, respectively.
CAA opponents make up the rest of JMU’s schedule, minus hosting Liberty on April 13. The Dukes will face on the road the two teams JMU competed with in the CAA tournament — the Drexel game, and a trip to Hempstead, New York, on April 2 to battle Hofstra.
The Dukes are ineligible to compete in the CAA championship but can qualify for the NCAA tournament as an at-large bid, where JMU made it to the second round last spring. The 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament begins mid-May and culminates with the semifinals and finals at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field from May 27-29.
2022 full schedule
Feb. 12 - at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16 - at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
Feb 19 - vs. UCONN, 1 p.m.
Feb. 26 - vs. High Point, noon
March 4 - at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
March 9 - at Penn State, 1 p.m.
March 12 - vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m.
March 16 - vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.
March 20 - at U. Va., 1 p.m.
March 26 - at Maryland, noon
April 2 - at Hofstra, noon
April 9 - vs. Elon, 1 p.m.
April 13 - vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
April 16 - at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
April 23 - vs. Delaware, 1 p.m.
April 30 - at Drexel, noon
