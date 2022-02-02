With 22 seconds left in the 2018 women’s lacrosse national championship, No. 3 JMU was up 16-15 over No. 4 Boston College. JMU senior midfielder Haley Warden squared off alongside Boston College junior attacker Sam Apuzzo in the draw control circle.
The referee blew the whistle, and the two players launched the ball in the air. Warden came down with the ball and passed it to junior attacker Hanna Haven, securing the victory and the first national title in JMU lacrosse history.
JMU’s title marked the first time a mid-major has won the national championship since Princeton won in 2003, and no mid-major has won the title since 2018. All the other champions since 2003 have come from either the ACC or the Big 10.
Almost four years after the title, redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, redshirt senior midfielder Katie Checkosky, Warden — now an assistant coach for JMU — and head coach Shelley Klaes are the only people from the national championship team who are still in the program. They all said that having the experience both on the field and in the coaching staff will benefit the 2022 team.
“It’s the same kind of team dynamic but different players [are] back, trying to compete and understanding that we’re all on the same page trying to get another national championship,” Dougherty said. “We’re not playing soft about it, and I think that’s something really special about this year.”
JMU’s championship chase began well before the NCAA Tournament. Klaes, who’s been at JMU’s helm since 2007, said she noticed the 2018 team was special in fall ball when the Dukes went undefeated.
“The leaders on the [2018] team had a really strong presence,” Klaes said. “They were organized, they were unified and they were a constant presence in front of the team, articulating what their vision was for the squad.”
The Dukes started the year 8-0, with a season-opening victory over No. 3 UNC and a win over No. 20 Penn State. JMU lost its first and only game of the season at No. 4 Maryland, a game Warden called a “reality check.”
JMU rebounded from the loss, winning the last eight games of the regular season and two in the CAA Tournament — the first of four consecutive CAA Championships. During that stretch, the Dukes beat No. 17 Virginia 15-10 and emerged victorious over a top-10 Towson team twice, including in the CAA Championship.
“I view our loss to Maryland as a belief thing — like, we hadn’t beaten Maryland in a very long time, and for some reason, we had this weird mentality that they were this untouchable team,” Warden said. “We knew we were better than how we had played, and we made those adjustments and started to believe in ourselves again.”
The Dukes were named the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and after earning a first-round bye, JMU faced U.Va again. Warden and senior attacker Kristen Gaudian each scored four times en route to a 15-12 JMU victory.
“[One] thing about that season is every game we went into, we were always the underdog because we’re from the CAA and playing ACC teams in the playoffs,” Checkosky, a freshman in 2018, said. “That [under]dog mentality is what pushed us through those games and kind of allowed us to come out on top.”
The title game against No. 4 Boston College was close throughout, with neither side leading by more than three goals at any point. Senior midfielder Elena Romesburg scored the game-winner; Warden scored four goals and was named the NCAA Championship’s Most Outstanding Player; and Dougherty saved seven shots.
“I think that’s obviously something we’re all going to remember for a really long time,” Dougherty said. “It’s like the ultimate victory and relief of just so much hard work … And of course being part of the first team to do it for JMU [lacrosse], that really is special and to know we’re making history just by being there.”
Klaes and Warden both said the title has impacted the program’s development. Both said they’ve had players commit to JMU who might not have come if not for the 2018 run.
“I definitely think [our title] threw some people for a loop because they think you need these fancy abilities and scholarships and all these highest level recruits,” Warden said. “I think it gave some of the smaller schools some hope, gave them a little grit and were like, ‘Hey, if a school like JMU can do it, then anyone can do it.’”
Dougherty and Checkosky played their first collegiate games in 2018, and they both said the run has benefitted their play over the past three seasons and helped them become mentors for younger Dukes.
“Getting to play with a lot of those girls, my main goal was to be [as much of a] sponge from those upperclassmen girls as I could,” Checkosky said. “Throughout the past couple years, I’ve really tried to take other girls under my wing.”
Warden and Klaes both said the championship impacted the way they coach. The 2018 season set an expectation for the program to live up to, Klaes said.
“I think it sets a standard that we know what it takes and we felt what it feels like to be the best,” Klaes said. “I think it puts a lot of pressure on the program, and I think it puts a lot of pressure on me as head coach to meet that standard every single year.”
While individuals might commemorate great moments in separate ways, the 2018 team did something to remember it as a group. Almost everyone from that squad has “MMXVIII” — 2018 in roman numerals — tattooed on their bodies, Dougherty said.
Even though the focus for JMU is on the 2022 season and earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, Klaes said she hopes people remember the 2018 squad as the “ultimate team.”
“Everybody [was] willing to sacrifice for the good of the team and a reminder that the best team will win the game,” Klaes said. “It’s not about the individuals or the hype of the school you’re going up against, like these Power 5 schools or the all-Americans you’re facing that you played against in high school — we are a team sport, and if we can be the better team, we can beat anybody.”
