“I think some big things could happen for us.”
After an electric celebration during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, No. 10 JMU lacrosse made the trip to Baltimore, Maryland, for the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Dukes’ first opponent is one they know well — No. 20 UConn.
The Huskies are a foe JMU head coach Shelley Klaes has included in JMU’s schedule nearly every season since 2014, including this year’s 13-7 win on Feb. 19.
“That was our first big win of the year,” Klaes said. “We get to face somebody that we have seen, we are familiar with, and shows how [much] we've improved this year.”
But despite the excitement and energy outpouring from the Dukes, there’s still a sense of urgency the team feels when the clock starts. JMU has played the comeback game during its games of the regular season. Although it hasn’t been a problem, with a 10-game winning streak to prove it, Klaes said she’s put a bigger emphasis on a quick start Friday night.
“I think over the last couple of games we've kind of used that first quarter to get into the game,” Klaes said. “I'd like to see us go in and have a stronger sense of focus to the game plan … in that first quarter.”
UConn got out to a 3-0 lead against JMU in February before the Dukes took over the game and eventually won. According to redshirt senior goalie Molly Dougherty, the Huskies consistently start the game fast and aggressive.
In large part, it’s due to senior midfielder Sydney Watson.
“This team is smart [and] I think they're also a really big transition team,” Dougherty said. “We have to come out strong and set the tone, especially against a team that can push the ball really quickly and get some goals on us.
Watson poses the biggest threat in draw controls, holding 157 on the season alone. Typically, the Dukes send redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson to the circle for draws, who has 92 on the season.
Klaes said while Watson isn’t the only big threat for the Dukes, the senior “wears her emotions on her sleeve.” The head coach added that she feels confident in the Dukes’ improvement since last seeing Watson, and that JMU can play its game against the senior.
During JMU’s final “guaranteed” practice at Sentara Park on Wednesday, the Dukes focused on secondary and tertiary defense, particularly emphasizing closing off shooting lanes. Klaes said she feels confident in her team’s defensive performance since last facing the Huskies but still believes there’s more to improve upon.
“I feel like a lot of teams come out on their best game every time they play us,” redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch said. "So I expect really high play for them.”
The winner of JMU vs. UConn plays Loyola on Sunday for the second round of the tournament.
“I think that we are in a position to potentially dominate this game,” Klaes said. “But the longer we let them stay in the game with us, the more it's anybody's chance.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.