Friday night redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty showed her defensive ability, saving 13 shots to help the Dukes defeat Hofstra 14-7 in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament.
Dougherty has picked up many accolades during her time as a Duke. She’s won a national championship, has been named to the All-CAA team three times and ranks in the top 10in JMU history in saves.
The game started out close, with both teams scoring twice in the first 13 minutes. The Dukes had a 5-1 run in the first half that gave them a 6-3 lead, but Hofstra senior attacker Katie Whelan scored with three minutes left to cut the gap to two.
From there, Dougherty and JMU’s defense took over.
The Dukes held the Pride scoreless for over 18 minutes, bridging both halves. During that span, JMU scored five consecutive goals to expand the lead to seven. Hofstra scored three of the next four goals to come within five, but the Dukes scored twice to put the game away.
JMU controlled the whole game — the Dukes outshot Hofstra 32-23 and won the draw controls 16-7. The Dukes also took advantage of the opportunities the Pride gave away, scoring on four of their seven free position chances.
This was the sixth time this season Dougherty’s saved double-digit shots. Three Dukes — redshirt junior attacker Charlotte Haggerty, redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson — earned hat tricks. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox set a career high with seven draw controls.
Redshirt senior attacker and 2021 CAA Defensive Player of the Year Emma Johnson set the program record in the second half with her 120th career caused turnover, breaking a tie with former JMU midfielder and current assistant coach Haley Warden (2015-18).
"We had great momentum and are firing on all cylinders,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “Our draw control game is on point; we're making huge stops on the defensive end and it's translating into goals.”
JMU (10-4, 3-1 CAA) will play Drexel, who defeated Towson 15-14 in overtime, in the CAA Championship game Sunday at noon.
