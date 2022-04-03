Despite a historic weekend for JMU baseball, honoring the late head coach Brad Babcock and taking a first-time series win over Elon, the Diamond Dukes couldn’t muster a series sweep and fell to the Phoenix, 10-2.
“It was kind of one of those games where it turned out to be that way,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “It's baseball, [and] when two or three is a goal every weekend, we accomplished that goal.”
The first pitch was enough to show how the finale would play out. Elon freshman left fielder Charlie Granatell landed a double, and a few pitches later sophomore center fielder Alex Iadisernia hit an RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
From there, the Phoenix kept rolling.
“Obviously [it] didn't fall our way today,” redshirt sophomore designated hitter Jacob Steinberg said, “but no matter what the situation, we have confidence that we can come back.”
Elon scored in six of the nine innings of the game despite JMU limiting its errors to one in the second inning. However, the ball placement of the Phoenixes’ hits was the game changer offensively — nearly every base hit slid just over the Dukes’ head or through the seam.
Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble and redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter held the best defense of the game for JMU. The two traded near-highlight-quality catches — including one flat out and a slide — to limit Elon’s RBIs. But even with the catches, the Dukes said it wasn’t enough.
“Our defenses experience defense,” redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney said. “When we see one error, we're not happy about it. So, we just lock in more on defense and just get it done for our pitchers.”
The Dukes finally broke the dormant scoreboard with an RBI double by Dabney to send freshman pinch hitter Ryan Dooley home in the bottom of the seventh.
“I thought I was gonna start a little momentum going,” Dabney said. “Baseball just didn't pan out the way we predicted.”
JMU squeaked one more run on the board thanks to Steinberg, who sailed an RBI single to center field for redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell to score.
That, however, ended JMU’s offensive production and sealed the win for Elon. A routine ground out to first nullified a JMU sweep.
“Was it hard for your guys fast to kind of get in a rhythm there until kind of late in the game? Yeah,” Ikenberry said. “I thought [they] just kept us off balance.”
JMU travels to Lexington, Virginia, on Tuesday for the second half of its home-and-home series with VMI, while Elon heads home to host Wake Forest the same day. First pitches are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
