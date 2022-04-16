JMU men’s tennis improved to 14-5 this season after defeating Morgan State 5-2 in a neutral-site match in York, Pennsylvania. Junior Holden Koons delivered for his hometown crowd — winning both his doubles and singles matches.
The Dukes got off on the right foot after picking up the doubles point. Morgan State graduate student Nihit Rawal and sophomore Mikeal Carpenter defeated JMU freshmen Matheiu Josserand and Edson Sanchez 6-2 to take the first court.
JMU rallied with a pair of 6-3 victories on the remaining doubles courts. Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek first topped freshman Makkijha Brown and senior Sebastian Lopez 6-3, then seniors Will Karpinski and Oscar Hernandez clinched the doubles point in their 6-3 win against freshman Niles Rachal and sophomore Rhajzon Rankins.
A trio of singles victories secured the match for the Dukes. Karpinski first cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brown. Josserand brought the team score to 3-0 JMU with his 6-1, 6-4 victory against Rankins. Sanchez clinched the match after his own straight-sets win over Lopez 6-3, 6-4.
The final point awarded to JMU came from Koons, who was pushed to a tiebreaker in the second set before holding on for a 6-2, 7-6(4) triumph against Carpenter. The Bears picked up their two points on courts 3 and 4 when Rawal defeated Sadek 7-6(5), 6-4 and after Hernandez was forced to retire with the score 6-3, 0-6, 1-2.
The Dukes wrap up their season in State College, Pennsylvania, on April 17 against Penn State at 4 p.m.
JMU (5) vs. Morgan State (2)
Doubles
No. 1 doubles: (JMU) Koons/Sadek vs. (MSU) Brown/Lopez 6-3
No. 2 doubles: (JMU) Josserand/Sanchez vs. (MSU) Carpenter/Rawal 2-6
No. 3 doubles: (JMU) Hernandez/Karpinski vs. (MSU) Rachal/Rankins 6-3
Order of Finish: 2,1,3
Singles
No. 1 singles: (JMU) Koons vs. (MSU) Carpenter 6-2, 7-6(4)
No. 2 singles: (JMU) Karpinski vs. (MSU) Brown 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 singles: (JMU) Sadek vs. (MSU) Rawal 6-7(5), 4-6
No. 4 singles: (JMU) Hernandez vs. (MSU) Rachal 6-3, 0-6, 1-2 WR
No. 5 singles: (JMU) Sanchez vs. (MSU) Lopez 6-3, 6-4
No. 6 singles: (JMU) Josserand vs. (MSU) Rankins 6-1, 6-4
