JMU women’s basketball defeated Millersville 80-39 Wednesday evening on the road. This is the first time the two sides have met, as JMU advances to 1-1 on the season.
In the first quarter, Millersville held its only lead of the game, going up 6-5 five minutes into the game, but the quarter ended with the Dukes on top 16-10.
JMU’s offense began to dominate in the second quarter, outsourcing Millersville 18-4. Half of the team's second-quarter points came from senior guard Kiki Jefferson, playing in her hometown of Landcaster, Pennsylvania, for the Dukes.
At halftime, the score stood 35-15 JMU, which shot 56.1% from the field compared to Millersville’s 31.3%.
In the third quarter, Jefferson added another 7 points to her total, while the team took 22 shots from the field, adding 22 total points in its efforts.
Entering the final quarter with a 26-point lead, JMU didn’t slow down, outscoring Millersville 24-9, with 20 points coming from the bench. JMU shot its best in this quarter, going 6-for-10 from the field. The Dukes scored the final seven points of the game, ending it 80-39 in their first win of the season.
JMU finished with 11 different players scoring points for the team, scoring more points and showcasing a higher shooting percentage than Millersville in every quarter. Jefferson finished with 21 points and 7 rebounds, while junior center Kseniia Kozlova and junior forward Claire Neff each finished with 10 points.
The Duke's next matchup is against Queens (N.C.) Sunday at 2 p.m. at home. This will be the first time in history the two sides have met in women’s basketball.