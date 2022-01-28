Before Friday night — a 65-53win by the Dukes over Hofstra — only 31 players in JMU women’s basketball history reached the 1,000-career-point milestone.
With 1:27 left, junior guard Kiki Jefferson became the 32nd to do just that.
JMU women’s basketball was riddled with bad news this week, with the losses of sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel and forward Claire Neff for the rest of the season announced Thursday morning. But, Jefferson turned the Dukes’ week around with the victory over Hofstra to kick off JMU’s two-game homestand.
“It’s who she is,” head coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s a wonderful stopping point for her to realize, ‘This is what I’ve done,’ and I’m proud of her.”
It took nearly four minutes for the Dukes to see the ball go through the net. Meanwhile, Hofstra took a five-point lead. Try as JMU might, the team was 4-for-17 from the field by the end of the first quarter.
“We were going at their pace,” Jefferson said. “And once we had that and we kept going we started playing JMU basketball.”
The Atlantic Union Bank Center was quieter than normal, but senior guard Brianna Tinsley proved silence is deadly. Scoring five points in an 8-0 run, she gave JMU the energy needed to accumulate a nine-point lead by halftime.
“We caught on to the defense and what they were running,” sophomore guard Stephanie Ouderkirk said. “That way, we could make better calls on how we could score.”
With the lead and an extra jolt of motivation, the Dukes raised their defensive aggression. Sophomore guard Jamia Hazell and senior guard Madison Green both contributed two major blocks on Pride shots. Green held off a two-on-one breakaway attempt, forcing Hofstra to pass and followed it up with a block.
Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman received back-to-back technical fouls early in the fourth quarter, reaching her fifth and removing her from the game. With their lead forward out, JMU converted into a small defensive head led by Jefferson and Ourderkirk.
“Being undersized, I was really proud of [Ouderkirk],” O’Regan said. “I didn’t know that move was going to work … she proved me right.”
Despite the aggression, the Pride scored 3-pointers to keep their deficit under double-digits. By the end of three quarters, JMU led 44-37.
With time running out, the Pride deployed a full-court press, looking for a way to keep the game as close as possible. JMU kept it a two-score game thanks to Jefferson’s 14 points, but foul trouble crept up on the Dukes.
Nearing the milestone, Jefferson drove into the paint — surrounded by three blue jerseys — took a step back and put the ball in the basket. History was made.
“It feels great,” Jefferson said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else with JMU fans here.”
As the final moments passed, the Dukes held onto their lead, to win 65-53. Jefferson led JMU with 19 points and nine rebounds; Hofstra senior forward Jaylen Hines led all scoring with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
JMU improves to 9-9 (5-2 CAA), while Hofstra falls to 3-11 (0-6 CAA). The Dukes host Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m., while the Pride head to Towson to take on the Tigers at the same time.
