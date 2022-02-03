In the Convocation Center, redshirt senior forward Kayla Cooper-Williams (2015-20), senior guard Kamiah Smalls (2016-20) and freshman guard Kiki Jefferson sat in a cramped media room following a 93-53 win over Longwood to open the 2019-20 season.
Smalls and Cooper-Williams engaged in normal conversation, but Jefferson sat quietly. The freshman scored 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals in her collegiate debut. When finally asked a question, she only responded with a few words.
Little did JMU Nation know, this Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native would become the new face of JMU women’s basketball and score 1,000 career points in just two and a half years.
“It feels great,” Jefferson said postgame against Hofstra. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else with JMU fans here.”
Jefferson, now a junior, is a captain and the 32nd player in JMU women’s basketball’s centennial history to reach 1,000 career points. Her 1,000th point came during a 65-53 victory over Hofstra on Friday night where she scord 19 on the evening.
Despite the pomp and circumstance of it all, head coach Sean O’Regan and Jefferson barely acknowledged the moment when it happened but rather remained focused on the game.
“In the locker room, I had told her, ‘My bad, I didn’t realize you hit your 17 [points],’” O’Regan said. “To her, if we had lost this game and she’d gotten her 1,000, she’d be messed up.”
Jefferson’s journey to 1,000 points hasn’t been the simplest path — every year held an obstacle to conquer.
During her freshman campaign, the Dukes looked ready to make March Madness, but mere hours from stepping onto the court at the Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina, the conference tournament was canceled. No warning, no make-up game; the season ended at that moment.
“COVID was really hard for her,” O’Regan said. “She’s a really social person, and I think it really challenged her her sophomore year.”
The next year brought a new arena but no fans and an inconsistent schedule. Jefferson was put into a leadership position as a sophomore, with Smalls, Cooper-Williams and many other members of JMU’s starting lineup graduating after the shut down.
JMU Nation recognized Jefferson for her performance during her freshman year and looked forward to what she’d do in her second season.
“She’s always bouncy and loves just being out there and playing, giving her all to this game,” Smalls said. “She’s been hyping us up — hyping the crowd up — and it just translates into how we play and how she plays.”
Despite being a young leader, Jefferson continued her efforts on and off the court, leading the Dukes in points (388) and points per game (16.2). JMU made it to the CAA semifinals before falling to Drexel in overtime and, despite the disappointment, she was still confident in her ability.
With tears in her eyes, Jefferson sat in a Zoom press conference knowing her season had come to the end. Even though the season was over, O’Regan spoke of how his team left their it all on the court.
“That one is a tough pill for me to swallow,” O’Regan said during the press conference. “I thought we gave our whole heart in that game.”
Fast forward to Jefferson’s junior year, and there’s excitement in the air as she’s on the court for practice. Running up and down the floor, Jefferson moves with confidence as she dribbles the ball for a scrimmage.
But the excitement lasted for only so long.
O’Regan said that when the news broke that the Dukes were banned from the CAA tournament, Jefferson had an immediate reaction. She had an emotional reaction to the news, but he said she had a newfound energy at practice the next day.
“She was the most crushed out of anybody,” O’Regan said. “I had to have a long chat with her … but I told her after practice, ‘You play like that, nobody’s going to touch you.’”
After everything Jefferson’s seen at JMU — the triumphs and tribulations of the last three years — she reached her milestone.
“Seeing what I’ve been through is shocking,” Jefferson said. “I think it made not only me but everybody stronger.”
O’Regan said he’s proud of Jefferson for reaching the milestone, and he added a joke about her reaching 2,000 career points. For the junior, however, her goal is to continue leading on and off the court.
“[I’m] understanding I’m here for a reason,” Jefferson said. “I know on and off the court, everyone is looking to me.”
With the Dukes nearing the end of their season, Jefferson is beginning to look at a new decision — to take her COVID-19 redshirt or continue on. She has time to make the choice, but O’Regan said he hopes to keep her and her leadership around JMU for an extra year.
“Watching her develop her game over time has been really fun,” O’Regan said. “She’s just a joy, and I hope I get those next two years with her.”
Whatever the decision is in the future, Jefferson dribbled through the paint Jan. 28, pulled up against Hofstra and put two on the board — sealing Jefferson’s place in JMU history. It took 17 points — the same number she scored in her freshman debut — for the full-circle moment.
“I expect her to be nothing less than amazing,” Smalls said. “I just want her to keep building her confidence because the more confident you are, the harder it is for people to stop you.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.