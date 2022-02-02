It’s game point outside the Turner household. For the first time in 15-year-old Kendall Turner’s life, dethroning her older brother on the driveway basketball court is within reach.
Kendall, six inches shorter than her five-years-elder brother Jared Turner, needed forethought to get around Jared and put an end to her hardwood misery.
“Every time I try to go in for a layup, he'll just smack the ball into the street,” Kendall said. “I had to figure out, okay, now I’ve got to try to hit, like, a fadeaway jump shot … because I couldn't stand losing to him.”
Her shot went in. Jared didn’t hear the end of it.
“Mom, dad, guess what?” Kendall recalls yelling as she sprinted into the house in jubilation. “I finally beat him.”
Jared would then try to change the rules or come up with an excuse to extend the game, Kendall jokingly said. But what emerged from these clashes was a breeding ground for competitiveness at her Chesapeake, Virginia, home.
“I've often said I like to watch basketball,” Scott Turner, Kendall and Jared’s father, said, “but some of the best basketball games I've ever watched are in my drivewaybetween Kendall and her older brother.”
The Jared-Kendall rivalry didn’t begin or end with this result. It involved pushing each other for who could take out the trash the fastest. It infiltrated other sports, like table tennis, where Kendall built a piece of wood to practice so that when Jared came home later, she was ready to roll.
“Anything her brother did, or does, she wants to do better,” Scott said. “She wanted to know, ‘What did Jared do when he was 8 years old? Because I'm going to do better than him when I'm 8 years old.’”
Scott and Rachael Turner — Kendall and Jared’s mother — were raised with similar values: Everything is earned, nothing is given, as Rachael put it. Scott grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania selling fertilizer, while Rachael’s father was in the Navy and Jared was an Eagle Scout.
“All we ever knew was work,” Scott said.
Kendall has internalized this mantra, Scott said. Another catalyst of Kendall’s mentality, her AAU basketball coach, Ken Boyd, drilled into his players’ heads that if they’re not working hard all the time,then somebody else is working harder and will beat them and that becoming great at anything doesn’t happen overnight. Kendall said he “pushed us like there [was] no tomorrow.”
That mindset found its way onto the golf course well before Kendall arrived at JMU — the now redshirt sophomore and reigning CAA individual champion golfer gave both basketball and golf much attention growing up.
Dave Williams Jr., Kendall's swing coach for over 10 years, said balancing golf lessons around her basketball schedule was never an issue; the student and teacher could even meet once a week in the winter under a covered and heated driving range. He said his main responsibility in coaching Kendall was helping her find her swing, then teaching her to manage and tinker with it.
During Kendall’s senior year at Great Bridge High School, her golf coach, Scott Dekker, said Kendall played a full 18 holes of golf just to practice following a shortened, nine-hole tournament, which she won.
Dekker said it was 102degrees outside.
“I've been [at Great Bridge High School] five years, and she's probably the easiest kid I've ever had,” Dekker said. “I didn't have to push her to work hard.”
On the basketball court, Kendall was turning heads in high school gyms before she was even in ninth grade. Mickey Irving, then-Great Bridge’s varsity women’s basketball coach and later Kendall’s golf coach from her freshman-junior years, said he already knew Kendall was coming up the ranks as a seventh grader. Irving went to high school with her uncle and knew Rachael for many years.
When Kendall was in eighth grade, Irving invited her to his varsity basketball practice. She took the high schoolers to school.
“She was the best player on the floor,” Irving said. “I actually stopped practice and told all the varsity players that they're getting shown up by a 4-foot-nothing eighth grader.”
Irving has coached right fielder Michael Cuddyer, who won the NL batting title with the Colorado Rockies in 2013, as well as multiple girls who went onto play college basketball on the same team Kendall washed. There were also three future-college golfers on Kendall’s Great Bridge team as a freshman.
“I’ve coached for a long time — well over 20 years — and she's right up at the top of the list,” Irving said. “She is just one of the best athletes I've been around.”
Kendall went on to start as a point guard on Great Bridge’s varsity basketball team as a freshman but, eventually, an injured ankle sapped her 5-foot-3, 120-pound frame — a turning point Scott said was realized during a cold and rainy December car ride home following a weekend golf tournament played directly after a Friday night basketball game.
Scott recalled: “She said to me, ‘Dad, I'm not really sure that this basketball thing is going to work out because I really I love golf, and I really want to play in college.’”
“She's not a 7-footer, so she had to make that decision,” Irving said. “She made the right choice. It was tough for her, though. I know it was tough.”
With a full commitment to golf came accolades upon accolades throughout the rest of Kendall’s time at Great Bridge: two-time Regional Golfer of the Year, Chesapeake Sports Club Golfer of the Year and a Virginia High School State Championship crown.
Kendall continued on an upward trajectory during her last two seasons at JMU — spring and fall 2021 — where she finished in the top five three times in 12 tournaments. It’s driven by the same work ethic her parents instilled in her and the same high school habits of refining her craft well before practice starts and after it ends.
“Every practice, she's there before us coaches even get there; she's got her drill set up,” JMU women’s golf assistant coach Kendall Ahrens said. “She always has a plan of what she's going to do that day … Whenever the other girls get there, or if they're there with her, they know, ‘Alright, it's time to get serious and kind of focus up.’”
Kendall said that this winter, she’s emphasized neither putting nor driving but rather maintaining and fine-tuning both — “nothing big happened over break,” she said. In the fall, she hit 93.7% of her fairways — less than one missed fairway in 18 holes — and led JMU with a 72.87 scoring average, a number that Rachael said was a goal for Kendall and a 2.34-stroke improvement from her freshman year.
This spring, Kendall said her goal is to shoot at least one 72 — a par or better round — at each tournament.
“I know it's not going to be handed to me,” Kendall said about repeating as CAA individual champion. “I have a God-given talent, but I still have to work at it ... I also know I'm prepared for every tournament [and] I put in the work before tournaments.”
Kendall’s goal-setting is what Rachael said has made her most proud of her daughter, among “a lot of things”: the 3.1 GPA she’s maintained while being a math major and student-athlete and making up her mind to conquer any and all roadblocks, among others.
Scott is most proud that his daughter hasn’t changed her ways. He said she’s been the same through everything — working out every day, hitting golf balls every day, prioritizing her academics every day — even through the championship hardware she’s brought home: the persistent, competitive, same Kendall.
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more women’s golf coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.