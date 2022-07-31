Former JMU starting pitcher Justin Showalter signed an entry-level contract with the Washington Wild Things, a member of the Frontier League.
The Frontier League is an independent league based in the Northeast and Midwest U.S., with some teams in eastern Canada. Showalter is the fifth former JMU player to sign with a team in the Frontier League.
Showalter is the third Duke from the 2022 roster to sign a professional contract, with former center fielder Chase DeLauter signing with the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians on Saturday and former middle infielder Nick Zona also signing an MLB contract with the Seattle Mariners last week, both after being drafted earlier in July.
The pitcher started 33 games for the Diamond Dukes and appeared in action 44 times over five years in Harrisonburg. Showalter completed his career with a 10-13 record and 4.21 ERA through 184 innings.
