It’s been a roller coaster season for the Dukes.
After a tough nonconference schedule that featured No. 3 U. Va. and No. 13 West Virginia, JMU entered conference play with a record of 3-5-1. Now with the regular season over, the Dukes are 8-8-1 — 6-3 in the CAA — and are the No. 3 seed in the CAA tournament.
After such an up-and-down season, how are the Dukes feeling entering the conference tournament? If the words of redshirt senior forward Hannah Couling from when the Dukes were just 2-2 in CAA play are still true today: The Dukes are feeling pretty confident.
“With the CAA, you can’t underestimate anyone,” Couling said. “There are some good teams in the conference, and they all play a little bit differently … But at the same time, I think we’ve learned … We’re good enough to play all of these teams and good enough to beat a lot of these teams.”
In JMU’s first CAA game against Drexel, its lack of scoring didn’t seem to matter, thanks to redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom’s performance. In a game where JMU shot 16 times with only one — a 76’ goal from Couling — going in, Blom orchestrated her second-straight shutout to help her team hang on for a 1-0 win and a 1-0 start in conference play.
Blom echoed Couling’s sentiment: “We’re a very good team, and we are getting our chances and we just have to finish them … We know we’re a good enough soccer team.”
When asked about her individual play as of late — where she gave up an average of only 1.75 goals per game and had a save percentage of 78.6% — Blom gave the credit to her team. As she said, “I’m saving their mistakes, and they’re saving my mistakes, so we’re a good fit together.”
In their second game, the Dukes once again found a rhythm in the first half against No. 11 Hofstra. A 35’ goal from graduate forward Aïmy Diop put JMU up 1-0 at halftime, with Blom again holding strong in goal.
However, the Dukes’ offense failed to muster enough quality shots in the second half, just as Hofstra’s offense started to heat up. The Pride outshot the Dukes 10-4 in the second half, with two of those shots going in to give JMU a 2-1 loss.
“I think we’ve put in good performances, but we just haven’t gotten the win, and one of the big things that we have been saying after the games is that we haven't really been able to take our chances,” redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman said. “The backs have been doing their job and keeping the goals out, and sometimes, [the forwards] can’t get the goals in.”
This was evident in JMU’s third conference game against Northeastern. After a goal at 34’ by Northeastern sophomore forward Rose Kaefer, the Dukes responded with eight shots in the second half. Northeastern had zero shots, but junior goalkeeper Angeline Friel made six saves to prevent a Dukes comeback. JMU lost 1-0.
“The first half of CAA [was] definitely a learning curve,” Coulling said, “but also a bit of a confidence booster.”
After a scoreless first half against Towson, the second half saw both teams combine for three goals in four minutes; it was Wiseman and redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel who managed to score. The two goals proved to be enough, and JMU won 2-1.
Following Towson, UNCW was just one of JMU's few long-time conference rivals it faced in the final stretch of the season, including Elon and Delaware — but Couling said she wasn’t worried.
“In any situation you’d ask me this, I would just say our next game,” Couling said. “For me, it doesn’t really matter who the opponent is; everyone is gonna be good, and everyone is gonna circle our name on our schedule — that’s just how JMU is.”
Unfortunately for the Dukes, UNCW proved to be too tough of a matchup, as JMU fell 3-1 against the Hawks. Missed opportunities from the offense coupled with an off night for Blom, which led to the Dukes ending the game with one save, 13 shots and a single goal that came from senior midfielder Iris Rabot while already down three — with less than 13 minutes left in the contest.
However, after that loss, JMU had a four-game win streak. The Dukes started with a 3-2 win over the College of Charleston, where the offense scored three goals on 12 shots. Following that was a 1-0 overtime win against William & Mary — carried by the team’s defense rather than offense.
Suddenly, the Dukes were 4-3 in the CAA and had accumulated 12 points, tied with third-place Northeastern. Every part of the team was performing when it mattered most, and the Dukes were in control of their destiny ahead of a matchup with the CAA’s fifth-ranked Elon. Instead of simply fighting to stay in the playoff picture, JMU was threatening to take the conference’s third-place spot.
“I’m very confident,” Wiseman said. “We play a lot different than what’s ever been at JMU ... Everyone’s feeling very confident within themselves, within the team … if we play like we did … Hopefully, we can go out and win the tournament.”
JMU continued its dominant performance against Elon, clinching its postseason berth. Two first half goals put Elon down 2-0 early. The halftime score stood thanks to a stifling defensive performance from JMU, allowing only seven shots all game. With that, the Dukes were heading into its regular-season finale riding three straight wins.
“We are really peaking at the right time and excited to head down to the CAA tournament again,” head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said postgame after facing Elon.
Rounding out the regular season against Delaware, JMU put on an offensive performance that featured a goal from redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and Deel to defeat the Blue Hens 2-1 — clinching the tournament’s No. 3 seed. On a four-game win streak and a semifinal tournament ahead of them, the Dukes are preparing for a rematch against No. 2 seed Hofstra.
Couling describes an environment on and off the field that focuses on taking a long season “one day at a time,” and always asks, “What are we gonna do to make ourselves better?”
“I’m very confident,” Blom said. “I believe in every single person on this team … We just have to put the work into it and bring the energy, and we’ll be just fine.”
