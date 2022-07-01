New conference, old rivalries.
JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference means it will once again play teams it has a storied history with, such as Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion. Some teams have played recently, and it’s been some time for others since the last matchup, but with the conference realignment, those rivalries are back.
Former JMU fullback Willie Lanier (1987-90) faced once-old foes Appalachian State and Georgia Southern many times. Lanier said those were the premier CAA programs and, whenever the schedules came out, the Appalachian State and Georgia Southern games were the ones JMU would most prepare for. This was because of the intense rivalry JMU had with the two programs. The rivalry with Georgia Southern, however, was especially bitter.
“In Statesboro, [Georgia] … their field sat down below grade, so the fans were sitting literally 10 feet above [our] heads,” Lanier said. “They would throw batteries at us on the sidelines. That’s how intense they were.”
Lanier said he believes that intensity will pick right back up where it left off. He’s also excited for JMU football and the chance for his alma mater to prove itself — Lanier believes the Dukes will “shock some people” this season.
Prominence at Bridgeforth
JMU and Appalachian State first faced off in 1980 and played every season until 1992. The Dukes were 3-9 versus the Mountaineers during this time frame and are 4-12 overall.
The action between the two FCS powerhouses from the Blue Ridge Mountains picked up in the early 2000s, as both teams emerged as perennial FCS title contenders. JMU won its first FCS National Championship in 2004, followed by three Appalachian State titles in a row from 2005-07.
En route to their third national title, the No. 1 Mountaineers, as they were the two years prior, defeated the Dukes 28-27. In an attempt to set up the game-winning field goal, JMU fumbled on a run on the left hash of the 10-yard line with 22 seconds left. This sent the Dukes home in the first round of the 2007 FCS playoffs in a “heartbreaker,” then-junior JMU center and current head football coach at Bridgewater College, Scott Lemn (2004-08), called it.
The Dukes met the Mountaineers again in 2008. At the time, Appalachian State was again ranked No. 1 in the nation, but JMU was No. 5. Lemn said the anticipation was heightened, albeit a regular season game, because Appalachian State was coming off three national titles while JMU hadn’t gotten out of the first round of the playoffs for the last two years. Lemn said there was a feeling of redemption for the Dukes as they sought to make a “national statement.”
However, it didn’t look like JMU would make that statement after 30 minutes of play. JMU trailed 21-0 at the half, but Lemn said the team didn’t feel extreme pressure during the intermission.
“There was a calm in the locker room and that came from the coaching staff, too,” Lemn said. “We just operated business as usual … I just remember [head coach Mickey Matthews’] position was, ‘We got a half of football; I like the effort and energy we are playing with; we gotta execute.’”
It was a basic halftime speech, Lemn said, but it worked. The Dukes brought the opening second-half kickoff back for a touchdown. The defense then forced a punt. Soon after, redshirt senior quarterback Rodney Landers scampered 62 yards for another JMU touchdown, making it 21-14. The momentum shifted in JMU’s favor in a matter of minutes, Lemn said.
The Dukes completed the comeback and downed the Mountaineers 35-32, making the statement that Lemn and the rest of the team had hoped for.
“This was really the first big game of national prominence in Bridgeforth during my time,” Lemn said. “[With] how excited the fanbase was, obviously they stormed the field. That part was awesome.”
JMU football hasn’t sustained a losing season in 20 years, and Lemn doesn’t foresee the Dukes breaking that streak in the Sun Belt.
“I would anticipate JMU coming out and doing pretty well in that league. That is what has been expected from the college,” Lemn said. “There’s a really high standard of excellence.”
Basketball's beginnings
On the hardwood, the most history comes against Old Dominion. JMU and ODU have faced off 86 times dating back to 1972, when JMU hall of fame member Gary Butler (1969-73) prepared them for the Dukes.
Butler played when the team began its transition from Division III to Division II in 1972. During that season, the Dukes faced the Monarchs for the first time — a big step up from their normal competition, Butler said.
“We had been playing Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, some northern schools,” Butler said. “We were upping the game a little bit and making our schedule better and that year, the 1971-72 season, VCU and Old Dominion were the big games on our schedule.”
ODU holds the all-time advantage over JMU at 58-28. Butler’s freshman year, 1969-70, was the first season JMU had a basketball program.
He said that team never would’ve expected it to become what it is today.
“That was the first NCAA varsity program in [1969], and we got better each year. We never had a losing season,” Butler said. “When we got to play VCU and Old Dominion and Roanoke, we felt good because we were moving up, but there is no way as a Division III team at that time we ever could have [envisioned it] … It happened really fast.”
Butler has witnessed the growth of JMU basketball since its inception and has high praise for the program and JMU in general, which he called “the premier university in the state of Virginia.”
The Dukes proved that growth on the court early on last season. They were undefeated against teams from the commonwealth, including the first victory in program history against U.Va.
Despite its in-state success, JMU struggled at the tail end of the 2021-22 season as a result of injuries to key players, but Butler believes they’re primed to make a run this year in the new-look Sun Belt.
“We have a lot of unknowns on our team coming up, but we have a good trio of players coming back that I think we should be competitive,” Butler said. “I think the renewed rivalry across the board in every sport, you are gonna see some great contests.”
‘Win-win’ for baseball
Outside the bounds of Bridgeforth Stadium and the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU baseball has most of its now-Sun Belt history with Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Old Dominion. Jake Lowery (2009-11), former JMU slugger, remembered them being well-coached teams that brought it both at home and away.
The Dukes have faced Coastal Carolina and Georgia State only a handful of times but have a strong history with Old Dominion. JMU has played the Monarchs 111 times, dating back to 1975, with Old Dominion holding a 59-51-1 advantage.
JMU knocked off the Monarchs in the CAA Championship game 10-1 in 2011, a moment Lowery remembers as a big series for JMU because ODU was such a talented group. This ODU roster featured pro players such as Kyle Hald, an 18th round selection by the St. Louis Cardinals. Because of this win, JMU got the automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament — the last time the Dukes made it into the NCAA.
Lowery said JMU was able to defeat the Monarchs largely due to ODU’s pitching fatigue. He added that coming out of the loser’s bracket forced ODU to use up a lot of their pitching strength, allowing JMU to jump out to a lead and win the championship. The conference change is something Lowery thinks will benefit his alma mater, and he said he’s “excited” for JMU and ODU to be in the same conference again.
Heading into the Sun Belt is a step up for the Diamond Dukes. Seven of the 12 teams in the conference finished with a winning record, and four qualified for NCAA Regionals. JMU finished above .500 at 27-26 but it was against lesser competition, and it’s losing some top players from last season, like Travis Reifsnider and Chase DeLauter. Even still, Lowery said the overall move and what it’ll bring excites him.
“I think it is a win-win for the school, win-win for the program,” Lowery said. “They are going to play a bit more towards the West Coast and central and the South where baseball is good, so I am excited for everyone.”
JMU’s baseball program, along with their basketball and football program, has been competing for a long time. Over the course of many years of competition, it’s inevitable to face the same opponents. And with the rise in conference realignment, these opponents come back more often.
JMU, unlike most teams in the latest realignment wave, will see some familiar faces yet again. As for when these rivalries will re-emerge, Lanier believes it will happen “instantly.”
“One day one it will feel like the old days,” Lanier said.
