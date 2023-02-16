The Dukes played through graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum from the get go. He first scored for JMU at the 18:36 mark and shot 12-for-14 from the free-throw stripe, five in the last 4:30. He’s who “makes them special,” ODU head coach Jeff Jones said.
Offurum was one of four Dukes who scored in double figures in JMU’s 76-67 win over Old Dominion on Thursday, its first game back in the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) after a four-game road trip. The win put JMU up 8.5-2.5 in the Royal Rivalry.
With the Sun Belt Conference tournament right around the corner, the Dukes are currently the No. 4 seed — which gives them an extra bye week — with the Monarchs right behind at No. 5 going into the night.
The now 19-9 (10-5 Sun Belt) Dukes aimed for a similar outcome as Feb. 2, when JMU prevailed over Old Dominion in Norfolk, 78-73. It happened Thursday, but it didn’t come easy.
“There's no way you're beating ODU unless you're physically tough,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “Every Jeff Jones team is physical, and if you don't respond to that, they're gonna pound you.”
With the crowd on its side, JMU’s defense and No. 15 scoring offense held at least a six-point lead throughout the second half. But at the 2:51 mark, the Monarchs pulled within five, 67-62.
With just over two minutes left, Old Dominion freshman guard Bryce Baker made his fourth 3 of the day, pulling the score to just a one-possession game.
Directly after, JMU was gifted a second chance after senior guard Vado Morse missed his free throws. That’s when Byington called Offurum’s number and he produced — slashing into the paint and getting fouled — which led to two free throws, stretching the Dukes’ lead to 69-65 with 1:47 to go.
“They made a great response cutting the lead to two,” Byington said. “And then from that point forward, I thought our defense turned up.”
Both offenses were cold to start off in the first half, though, with an Old Dominion 3-pointer and a lone free throw by Offurum being the only points — until redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel hit back-to-back 3 balls, stretching the score to 7-3 at the 16:39 mark.
Three-point shooting, second-chance baskets and tight defense pushed JMU forward early on. The Dukes had seven offensive rebounds, three steals and converted six 3-pointers while shooting 40% by the end of the first half.
“Our success has had a lot to do with our defense and how we move the ball,” Freidel said. “We’ve had a bigger emphasis on moving the ball with a purpose.”
Friedel and redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden both surpassed their averages of 8.7 and 8.5 points per game, and ended with 14 and 17 points, respectively. Offurum pestered the Monarchs’ interior defense, drawing four fouls and shooting 7-for-8 on free throws, totaling nine points by the end of the half.
“I just kept doing my job really,” Wooden said, who also scored 17 versus Old Dominion on Feb. 2. “Good stuff comes to you when you have energy.”
Old Dominion was active from beyond the arc, hitting five first half 3-pointers — Baker and junior guard Mekhi Long converted four of them. The Monarchs stayed neck in neck with the Dukes throughout the first half until a 12-2 run that electrified the AUBC, jumped the score to 40-30 by the end of the first 20 minutes.
Friedel picked up right where he left off in the second half, knocking down his third 3-pointer of the night. Moments after, sophomore forward Justin Amadi ignited the crowd with a put-back slam, pushing the Dukes’ lead to 45-33 with 15:45 to go.
JMU controlled the tempo as it rotated its lineup. Substituting their faster-paced players like Morse and redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards in for strong defenders like redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho and Freidel kept the Monarchs on their heels.
“I think Terrence Edwards is the sixth man of the year in the conference,” Byington said. “We all know what Vado is capable of, so he gives all different kinds of dynamics off the bench or starting.”
JMU has a quick turnaround against currently No. 3-seeded Louisiana on Saturday at the AUBC. Old Dominion faces App State on Saturday and finishes the season with matchups against Southern Miss on Feb. 22 and Marshall on the 24th.
This story was updated at 8:52 a.m., Feb. 17