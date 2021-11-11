Jeff Bourne turned his head when he heard his name called at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) on Nov. 6. A JMU Athletics photographer summoned him and pointed toward the small stage set up on the court floor with four chairs to the right, a podium and a table to the left filled with JMU and Sun Belt Conference decorations.
The athletic director was at the press conference to announce JMU’s acceptance of an invitation to the Sun Belt Conference. He said years of research, planning and patience landed the Dukes into a conference that was the right fit — that is, to have regional rivalries and competition where JMU is an asset.
“The alignment with these institutions, the commissioner like Keith Gill — who understands JMU and what JMU is — is going to be a terrific thing.” Bourne said
The photographer pointed to the table holding the decorations and summoned JMU’s long-tenured athletics director to pick up the football that was on the table. From afar, the ball might look like the typical pigskin — it wasn’t. This one had “Sun Belt Conference” written across it.
Bourne looked down at the football and smiled. Photographers from various media outlets took note and snapped a picture. He looked up again and smiled as he looked into his photographer’s camera, doing the cliche “grip and grin” photo pose before he settled down on the stage with Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, JMU President Jonathan Alger and former vice president Charlie King.
In the moments that followed, Gill, Alger and Bourne all gave statements and answered questions about the move. Some were about the future of JMU Athletics, others about the ban placed on JMU by the CAA which doesn’t allow the Dukes to compete in conference championships. At the end of the day, though, Bourne was still smiling — he got JMU athletics to the FBS.
Why JMU?
When Texas and Oklahoma announced their intentions of changing conferences to the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Gill said he knew conferences were realigning again and that it’d have some ripple effects.
In the last few weeks leading up to JMU’s acceptance of an invitation to join the Sun Belt, Gill said he looked at location and what the assets for the conference of each school he accepted into the conference. Gill said that while JMU was an FCS school, it makes the conference better on both a regional and national scale.
Both Gill and Bourne said repeatedly during the announcement that regional rivalries were a driving realignment factor. Gill is formerly the athletic director at Richmond and said he knew what JMU could bring and even referred to himself as a “scout” when it came to adding JMU Athletics.
“I think [being at Richmond] actually gave me some insights about what JMU was,” Gill said. “You almost need to be in the region to understand the power of the reach of JMU, so I think my time at Richmond really gave me some good insights to what this program could bring to the Sun Belt.”
With the Dukes’ addition, the Sun Belt will be split into East and West Divisions. That prevents JMU from traveling to Texas State every year and keeps them in the East with Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Appalachian State. Bourne emphasized how he likes that because it keeps the student-athletes in the classroom more.
Gill also said JMU was a good choice because of its facilities and programs. He said how impressed he was with the AUBC, Bridgeforth Stadium and Veterans Memorial Park. He added that the basketball arena was already one of the best in the conference.
“You can tell that JMU was committed to athletics,” Gill said. “I think [JMU’s] investment in the facilities makes a difference.”
The commissioner referred to JMU softball’s run in the Women’s College World Series time and time again and that JMU would increase the Sun Belt’s competitiveness and appeal.
While Gill said media deals weren’t a driving factor to adding the Dukes, Bourne said he was a fan of the Sun Belt’s media deal with ESPN. With regional rivalries emphasized above all other factors, Bourne said that if the move happened, it had to be the right fit — and early signs indicate that it is, he said.
““I really feel like when our teams transition into the league, they’ll be competitive,” Bourne said. “I think that will manifest itself when we travel to their sites.”
Big numbers to note
A move to the FBS isn’t a cheap venture, and JMU Athletics has spent years reviewing the financial implications of the move, Bourne said. The move will change various aspects of the athletics department over the coming years, all to follow the Cox Bill — legislation that requires a limit on student fees funding NCAA athletics.
To make the required funding, JMU will begin its financial transition July 1, 2024, for a five-year window ending June 30, 2029. During that time, various sporting budgets will see yearly incremental increases, including ticketing and sponsorships.
First, the Dukes will pay a one-time fee of $1.25 million to the CAA as an exit fee — $1 million for the CAA, and $250,000 for football. The fee is projected to be paid off by the end of the 2022 fiscal year on June 30, 2022.
Ticket sales for football and basketball are projected to increase 8% by June 30, 2023, then an additional 4% annually for club, season and single game tickets. The current ticket price for football’s general admission is $20.
Finally, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti will see a salary increase of $225,000 over the next three years; the football assistant salary pool will also increase $378,00 over the same timeframe.
Major things of change
With most of JMU Athletics, the move to the Sun Belt will just mean playing new teams and competing at a higher level for a conference crown. Football, however, is a different story.
JMU will transition most of its sports to the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022. JMU football isn’t set to be a full Sun Belt member until 2024. That’s because of the change at the division level and necessary adjustments to an FBS way of life.
In step with other schools moving from the FCS to the FBS, JMU will play a hybrid schedule during fall 2022. It typically takes two years for a school to fully transition to playing FBS football, so they play a mix of FCS and FBS action the first year, then primarily FBS action — but without bowl eligibility the second year.
JMU football also gets to offer more scholarships with the move. Right now, scholarships are capped at 63 for the FCS, although up to 85 players can be on a team. In the FBS, all 85 of those slots can be full scholarships, but King said that they’re going to be spaced out over the next several years to ensure stability.
Another big difference between the CAA and the Sun Belt is the media deal landscape. Right now, JMU broadcasts on FloSports, the CAA streaming service. The Sun Belt uses ESPN and ESPN+ as streaming services instead. Bourne said he’s excited about this, as ESPN is a service that broadcasts many conferences, while FloSport’s main revenue-bringer is the CAA.
JMU’s also been welcomed by the Sun Belt Conference with support over the last few days. Georgia Southern used all their social media platforms to welcome the Dukes
While traveling and scheduling will look different for every CAA program next fall, JMU football won’t be under the same rules or be in the same system they’ve been in for the last 50 years. It’ll be a trying test, a different look and a team effort to form a squad ready for FBS action.
Athletic Stories
Competing with an alma mater is exciting, but to become a conference rival? That can be a whole new story.
Two JMU head coaches were thrown into the spotlight at the announcement of realignment — men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington and field hockey head coach Christy Morgan. Both coaches have experience with Sun Belt programs — Byington comes from Georgia Southern and Morgan comes from Old Dominion University.
“There’s gonna be a lot of familiarity for me,” Byington said. “I’ve got two guys on the team that have also played in this league, so it’s different.”
JMU and ODU are already rivals, playing regularly in field hockey and basketball almost every season. Now the two will not only continue to play yearly, but it’ll count toward their Sun Belt records.
“I only really know them by name and reputation,” O’Regan said. “I know they’re good, so the idea is that ... we can make the Sun Belt a two-bid league.”
Additionally, field hockey, lacrosse and swim & dive will all find new homes — getting the chance to continue their seasons of success in a new conference. There’s been fan speculation that the teams could go to the Big East, but talks are still very early, lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. These teams won’t be going to the Sun Belt because the conference doesn’t currently sponsor those sports.
The reinstatement of men’s soccer into the Sun Belt will be another storyline to come, with it having potential to be one of the most competitive conferences in the country. With 2020 defending national champions Marshall, nationally ranked JMU and ODU’s rich history, the three additions will create rivalries of grander proportions — and the Dukes will compete against the Herd annually. JMU lost 6-1 to Marshall in this fall’s season opener.
“We were really sad to see men’s soccer go away when we had to discontinue it because of the sports changing,” Gill said. “So to bring it back at this level is going to be awesome. It’ll be four ranked teams, and really powerful.”
It’s only a glimpse of what’s to come with new potential as East and West divisions are created to condense long road trips for student-athletes. For JMU, four of the seven teams in the east division are within a five-hour driving range — Marshall, Appalachian State, ODU and Coastal Carolina.
The Sun Belt expands JMU’s market, giving the Dukes the chance to regularly go west for competition, and there are nonconference options for other FBS schools in every sport — not just football.
“The level of exposure that will be brought to use by the Sun Belt will be phenomenal,” Bourne said. “Being a member of ESPN now ... this affiliation will be something special.”
Getting excited
There’s no doubt about it — the athletics administration is excited about the move. Describing it as a “weight off my shoulders,” Bourne said he knows this was the right decision for JMU and the future of its athletic programs.
Coaches and players alike are still focused on this season, but the department’s buzzing with anticipation about the pending move. Playing new teams and feeling the Sun Belt’s warmth has been a new emphasis for head coaches as well.
“I do think it’s a good league,” O’Regan said. “We’ve got to continue to grow it.”
The fan reaction during a time out at JMU football’s homecoming game showed promise as well. Bridgeforth soaked in former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander’s narration of clips over JMU’s biggest sports moments on the jumbotron. When the Sun Belt logo appeared, a roar of approval rang throughout the stadium.
“We expect to walk in and be competitive right from the beginning,” Bourne said. “JMU’s not competing for fourth or fifth [place] in the league; we’re competing to be right at the top.”
