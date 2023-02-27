JMU women’s tennis earns fourth win in 2023 over Cornell
After dropping its last two matches 4-3, JMU women’s tennis got over the hump in a 5-2 win over Cornell on Friday. The Dukes did so by taking the doubles point to start, which they failed to do in their last two matches.
Despite dropping the first court in doubles, JMU took two out of three courts for the point. The team of senior Fatima El Ashram and sophomore Alexandra Savu gave the Big Red a 6-2 win over JMU redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva and sophomore Hope Moulin.
Dukes’ redshirt senior Kylie Moulin and sophomore Ines Oliveira defeated Cornell freshman Emma Baker and junior Lauren Stein 6-4 to even it up. At no. 2 doubles, freshman Daria Munteanu and redshirt senior Daniela Voloh clinched the doubles point for the Dukes with the 6-3 win against Big Red freshman Gia Graziano and sophomore Lan Mi.
In singles, the Dukes snagged the first three singles courts to take the match. Munteanu started it off by cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over El Ashram. Voloh only dropped one more game than her doubles partner in her victory against Savu 6-1, 6-3.
Hope clinched the match for JMU with a straight sets victory of her own — topping Graziano 6-3, 6-4. Her sister, Kylie, fended off a comeback effort from Mi to win, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0(5). With the victory, Kylie picked up her fourth win at no. 1 singles this spring in her first year at the top position.
Cornell took the last two courts, which both went to three sets. Stein rallied to defeat Afanasyeva 2-6, 7-6, 1-0(7), while Baker also won after dropping the first set in her 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Oliveira.
Penn State uses singles wins to top Dukes 4-1
Despite taking a 1-0 lead, JMU fell to No. 43-ranked Penn State, 4-1, as the Nittany Lions moved to 7-5 this season.
In doubles, the Dukes jumped out and took the point. Afanasyeva teamed up with sophomore Alexandra Prudente for the first of two 6-3 wins, defeating Penn State freshman Olivia Dorner and junior Kathy Friedland. Munteanu and Voloh clinched the doubles point for the second time that weekend in the 6-3 victory against Nittany Lions’ graduate Ioana Gheorghita and junior Alexandra Nielsen.
The No. 42-ranked singles player in the country, junior Sofiya Chekhylstova, kicked off four singles wins for Penn State as she cruised to victory over Kylie, 6-0, 6-4. Gheorghita gave the Nittany Lions the lead with her 6-4, 6-2 win over Oliveira.
The last two courts didn’t come as easy for Penn State. Voloh fought in a tie break but ultimately fell, 6-3, 7-6(9) to Dorner. Afanasyeva took the first set at no. 2 singles, but sophomore Yvonne Zuffova rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win to end the match.
The Dukes are off for a weekend before they begin Sun Belt play on March 10 for a trip to Texas State set to start at 2 p.m.