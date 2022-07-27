Throughout September and October, JMU women’s tennis will participate in five events as part of its 2022 fall schedule. This slate acts as the prelude to the Dukes’ first dual season in the Sun Belt Conference this spring.
The fall season begins by reuniting with a former CAA opponent as JMU travels to Elon to compete in the Elon Fall Invitational. The schedule then splits the team into a couple different events, with some players competing in the Bedford Cup, hosted by the University of Maryland, which starts Sept. 30. The rest of the team will head to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the Liberty Hidden Dual, starting Oct. 1.
The third tournament set to occur at the same time is the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina. This is only for invited players, which will be announced in September. The other ITA event that rounds out the fall slate is ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, which takes place Oct. 20-24 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The 2023 spring schedule will be announced by head coach Shelley Jaudon later this fall.
Fall 2022 Schedule
Sept. 16-18: Elon Fall Invitational in Elon, N.C.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Bedford Cup in College Park, Md.
Oct. 1-2: Liberty Hidden Dual in Lynchburg, Va.
Oct. 1-9: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C.
Oct. 20-24: ITA Atlantic Regional Championship in Charlottesville, Va.
