In a year where JMU women’s tennis can’t defend its CAA crown, the schedule and expectations won’t ease up during its dual-match season.
Dubbed the “toughest schedule in program history” by head coach Shelley Jaudon, she said the Dukes are aware they have their work cut out for them this spring.
Jaudon said this label has pushed the team to be better instead of bending to excessive pressure.
“Honestly, they’re pumped,” Jaudon said. “They’re all in on a new vision and a new direction for our program this spring … With [the tougher schedule], it pushes us to make a little bit bigger of a jump, but we have the schedule to do it.”
That “jump” is qualifying for the NCAA tournament. Without the chance to win the conference, the only route to the NCAA tournament is via an at-large bid. With 30 of the 64 tournament teams coming in as conference-tournament winners, the competition for an at-large spot intensifies.
JMU’s run of tough opponents began at the ITA Kickoff Weekend where it drew No. 9 U.Va. and Arkansas. The Dukes dropped the opening match to the Cavaliers 4-0 and then fell to the Razorbacks 4-1.
Despite the opening results, matchups with these teams, along with the rest of the schedule, are why Jaudon said she believes an at-large bid is attainable.
Five of JMU’s eight home matches are in February against Penn State, Cornell, VCU, Morgan State and Coppin State. The furthest JMU travels is Feb. 26 when the Dukes trek to Starkville, Mississippi, to face Mississippi State.
When asked if any match caught her or her teammates’ attention, redshirt junior Kylie Moulin said the team looks at every game on the schedule the same regardless of conference or ranking. Focusing too much on one future game, she said, is how to get derailed from achieving the team’s ultimate goals at the season’s end.
“I think for us, every match, we take it one at a time,” Moulin said. “It’s very easy to look at the big names on the schedule, but I think [looking at each match] one by one really keeps us focused.”
Similar to Moulin, redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva said the team is eager for the new challenge of competing against top 25 opponents like U.Va that the schedule brings. She said this is something the Dukes have been asking Jaudon over the past couple of years, and they’re ready to put JMU on the women’s tennis map.
“We’ve always wanted to challenge ourselves,” Afanasyeva said. “Our team is really excited for this year and all the tough opponents ahead of us.”
With all the schedule changes, Jaudon said this doesn’t change the end-of-season aspirations. The path to their goals changes, Jaudon said, but everyone’s focus is at the same place.
“Every year, our goal was to win the CAA and get into the NCAA tournament,” Afanasyeva said. “This year, obviously, is different, but our goal is still the same. We all know what it’s going to take, what teams we’re going to face and we know it’s doable.”
Jaudon said she has faith in her team to rise to the occasion. This year is a breath of fresh air in JMU’s pursuit of being a well-respected tennis program not just in Virginia, she said, but the country.
“Our girls are ready for the challenge,” Jaudon said. “I think they’re excited to play for something bigger than even a CAA championship.”
When the 64-team bracket is announced later this spring, the Dukes hope to hear their name called. After a 4-0 defeat to Tennessee in the 2021 NCAA women’s tennis tournament, the next step is getting past the first round.
