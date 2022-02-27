JMU women’s tennis fell to 4-7, continuing its run of non conference matches this season. The Dukes first took Missouri on Feb. 24 to the brink in a 4-3 loss and followed it with another loss to Southeastern Conference SEC opponent Mississippi State 4-0.
Dukes come up a set short against Missouri
The Tigers took a quick 1-0 lead after winning two of three doubles courts and giving up a combined three games. Missouri junior Gabriela Martinez and graduate Elli Wright beat JMU’s redshirt junior Kylie Moulin and freshman Hope Moulin 6-1. Missouri junior Elys Ventura and sophomore Valentina Vazquez clinched the doubles point in their 6-2 victory over JMU seniors Natalia Nikolopoulou and Amanda Nord.
Nord bounced back with a 6-3, 6-1 win in singles over Vazquez. Hope Moulin gave the Dukes their first lead of the day after winning 6-4, 6-0 over Martinez. The Tigers then regained control after wins from senior Bronte Murgett and junior Emile Schwarte. Murgett topped Nikolopoulou 7-5, 6-4, and Schwarte defeated redshirt junior Daniela Voloh 6-4, 6-4. Moulin forced the match to go the distance after defeating Wright 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
It came down to JMU senior Michelle Los Arcos and Ventura. The two split the first two tie-break sets, but Ventura pulled away in the third set, securing a 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-1 victory over Los Arcos.
JMU swept by Mississippi State
Despite the 4-0 score, the Dukes gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in doubles. Redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva and Moulin forced doubles on the third court after topping senior Emma Antonaki and junior Marta Falceto 6-2. Bulldogs senior Magda Adaloglou and sophomore Chloe Cirotte prevailed against Los Arcos and Voloh 7-5.
Atonaki got revenge on Afanasyeva in singles after defeating her 6-3, 6-1. Adaloglou made it 3-0 Bulldogs after cruising to a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Nikolopoulou. Freshman Alessia Tagliente and Nord went three sets; the Bulldog clinched the match in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 win. Mississippi advances to 8-3 with the win.
The Dukes travel to Marshall for a pair of matches March 4 and March 5 against Marshall and Michigan State, respectively. The March 4 contest against Marshall begins at 4 p.m; the March 5 matchup against the Spartans begins at 1 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s tennis coverage, contact the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.