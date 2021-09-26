JMU women’s tennis sent senior Shannon McCarthy and freshman Alexandra Prudente to College Park, Maryland, for the Bedford Cup. The pair found success in doubles over the course of three days.
McCarthy and Prudente swept their doubles action on day one with both wins against teams from Coppin State. They first cruised past senior Iva Jankovic and sophomore Megan Etienne 6-2. The pair then fought off senior Christy Turner and junior Kristina Georgieva in a 6-3 win.
After a win by default in the quarterfinals, the Dukes advanced to the semifinals of flight B doubles on day two. McCarthy and Prudente lost their first doubles match of the weekend in a 6-3 defeat to George Mason’s team of graduate Savanna Crowell and freshman Lauren Splett.
On day three, Prudente earned the first singles victory of the weekend in a 6-2, 6-1 consolation win over Maryland junior Vera Markovic. In a consolation match that went to a third-set 10-point tiebreaker, McCarthy came up short against Towson freshman Sissi Axelsson 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9). Rounding out the weekend, McCarthy and Prudente fell in the third-place match of their doubles flight 6-4 to Howard’s team of junior Yemisi Ifedderu and senior Kendall Addison.
Next up for JMU is the ITA Atlantic Regionals Oct. 1 in Lynchburg, Virginia. This kicks off the first of two ITA tournaments this fall for the Dukes.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.