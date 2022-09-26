Coming off of a win against Old Dominion this past Thursday, JMU tied with Southern Mississippi in its second Sun Belt Conference matchup Sunday, 0-0. Allowing only five shots and three saves in the first half and two in the second, the Dukes couldn’t pull through with a victory nor a loss.
JMU’s redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom played all 90 minutes in the matchup. This was Blom'’s eighth game of the season.
The Dukes landed eight shots, with five of them on goal, and the Golden Eagles’ defense evenly matched up with JMU’s offense. The best Southern Miss scoring chance came near the end of the first half, when it got off two shots in a 6:55 span.
This is JMU’s second tie of the season, which puts it at 6-2-2 (2-0-1 Sun Belt). The Dukes next play against Appalachian State at home, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.