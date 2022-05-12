JMU women’s soccer announced the schedule for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). The Dukes square off with a pair of in-state opponents before beginning conference play.
JMU begins its season on Aug. 18 against VCU at Sentara Park — followed by a four-game road trip. The Dukes will face Morehead State, UNCC and La Salle on Aug. 21, 25 and 28, respectively.
This is followed by the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, where the Dukes play U.Va. on Sept. 1 and Louisville on Sept. 4. The non-conference schedule ends the following week with two home matches against Northern Colorado (Sept. 8) and Oregon State (Sept. 11).
SBC competition for JMU begins on the road when they travel to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16. The other three games in September come against Old Dominion at home (Sept. 22), Southern Mississippi on the road (Sept 30) and Appalachian State back at Sentara Park (Sept. 30). JMU will host three contests in October and travel for three away matches against Texas State (Oct. 6), Marshall (Oct. 14) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 23). The three home matches for the Dukes are against South Alabama (Oct. 9), Georgia State (Oct. 20) and the regular-season finale at home versus Troy (Oct. 27).
Full Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs. VCU 7 p.m.
Aug. 21 - @ Morehead State 1 p.m.
Aug. 25 - @ UNCC 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 - @ La Salle 6 p.m.
*Sep. 1 - @ U.Va 5 p.m.
*Sep. 4 - vs. Louisville 1 p.m.
Sep. 8 - vs. Northern Colorado 7 p.m.
Sep. 11 - vs. Oregon State 1 p.m.
Sep. 16 - @ Coastal Carolina 7 p.m.
Sep. 22 - vs. Old Dominion 7 p.m.
Sep. 25 - @ Southern Miss 1 p.m.
Sep. 30 - vs. App State 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 - @ Texas State 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 - vs. South Alabama 12 p.m.
Oct. 14 - @ Marshall 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 - vs. Georgia State 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 - @ Georgia Southern 1 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. Troy 7 p.m.
* = Fairfield by Marriott Invitational
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s soccer coverage, contact the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.