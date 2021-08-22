JMU women’s soccer bounced back from its loss Thursday against VCU with a 4-0 victory over American on Sunday. The Dukes, up 1-0 at halftime, added three second-half goals to secure their first win this fall.
JMU began the scoring at 13’ when redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes took advantage of a pass across the box from redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden for Reyes’ and JMU’s first goal of the season. American created an opportunity at 16’ to respond, but redshirt sophomore defender Brittany Munson cleared the ball off the line to keep the score at 1-0.
Both teams created chances to score during the rest of the first half, but at 45’ the score remained 1-0 JMU. American had two corner kicks early in the second half but failed to capitalize. Redshirt sophomore goalie Alexandra Blom made two saves in two minutes to keep the Dukes ahead.
At 62’, freshman forward Amanda Attanasi scored her first goal in a JMU jersey to make it 2-0. After assisting Attanasi in the second goal, redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman picked up a goal of her own at 64’ as the Dukes took a 3-0 lead.
American got its third and final corner kick of the game at 72’ but couldn’t create a shot on goal. At 79’, JMU was awarded a penalty kick, and redshirt sophomore forward Lidia Nduka put the finishing touches on a 4-0 victory after converting from the penalty spot.
JMU is 1-1 this fall and will focus next on its trip to play Louisville Thursday on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
