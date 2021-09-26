A late goal by redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling was the difference Sunday, as JMU women’s soccer began conference play with a 1-0 win on the road against Drexel. The Dukes advance to 4-5-1 (1-0 CAA,) while the Dragons fall to 4-4-1 (0-1 CAA).
The Dukes had five shots on goal in the first half, forcing five saves from Drexel’s redshirt junior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen. JMU kept Drexel from taking advantage by allowing four shots in the half.
JMU almost opened the scoring before halftime as a shot by freshman forward Amanda Attanasi was stopped by Schoyen just seconds before the halftime whistle —the game was scoreless at the half.
The Dragons opened the second half by forcing redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom to make three saves before the Dukes got a shot on goal — Blom finished the game with seven saves, five in the second half.
At 77’, redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes fired a pass over the head of Couling and a Drexel defender — Couling recovered the ball off a bounce and fired a shot from just outside the box into the top of the net to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. It was Coulling’s fourth goal of the season, and she matched her previous career high of four goals in 2019.
The Dukes staved off a late threat from Drexel as Blom stopped a shot at 90’ from freshman midfielder Tori Yost for her seventh save on the day. JMU ended with a 1-0 victory.
JMU faces Hofstra on Oct. 3 to open CAA play at Sentara Park, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Drexel next plays on the same day, and the Dragons travel to play College of Charleston at noon.
Score Card
76:43- Hannah Coulling (4), 1-0 JMU
