JMU women’s soccer wrapped up its nonconference games standing at 3-5-1 — seventh among 10 CAA teams before in-conference play began Sept. 26. What isn’t encapsulated in that record is the plethora of lessons learned, JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said, and the quality of opponents the Dukes faced.
The gauntlet began in JMU’s third game of the season Aug. 27 against ACC powerhouse Louisville (6-2-1, 2-1 ACC). The Dukes took the Cardinals to double overtime and lost 4-3.
It continued six days later in JMU’s opening game of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational against Virginia Tech (7-2-2, 1-0-2 ACC), led by 2020 VaSID All-State First Team senior midfielder Emily Gray — “one of the best players” that Walters said he’s ever coached against. JMU fell by one goal.
JMU’s competition reached a pinnacle Sept. 5 when the Dukes took on then-No. 3 U. Va. (10-1, 3-0 ACC), which won 2-0. No. 15 West Virginia (7-2-1, 1-0 Big 12) then came to Sentara Park on Sept. 16 as both teams braved a rainstorm that saw the Mountaineers escape with a 2-1 victory; redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling almost tied the game at 85’ if it wasn’t for an offside call.
These teams were on JMU’s schedule for a reason, Walters said.
“We set some goals at the beginning of the year ... to win the conference, regular season, win the conference tournament [and] go tothe NCAA Tournament,” Walters said, abouta goal JMU women’s soccer hasn’t ever accomplished in the same season. “The only way you win games in the NCAA tournament is if you have played teams that are going to be in the NCAA Tournament.”
Each nonconference match was unique, but U. Va. handicapped JMU into a tactic the Dukes weren’t forced to use against their other opponents — and it was out of necessity, Walters said.
The Cavaliers pushed the Dukes to use a “defensive shape” because U. Va. is just on a “different planet” with the ball, Walters said, while JMU played its other Power 5 matches “straight up.” Redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman said she and her teammates were initially nervous about playing “big name” schools, but afterward, she learned JMU can compete with them.
“Even though we didn’t get the results we wanted to, I think as a group and as an individual we did learn a lot from [the non-conference opponents],” Wiseman said. “Maybe [we] could have got a few results out of them; [it] was just unlucky that we didn’t.”
Other opponents, like Louisville, challenged with their athleticism and pressure defense, Walters said. JMU found itself down 3-0 at halftime but stormed back to knot the game at three before falling in double overtime 4-3. While redshirt sophomore goalie Alexandra Blom said the Dukes “came out hard” in the second half, Louisville took advantage of lackluster play in the first half — Walters said two “pretty bad” errors led to two of the Cardinals’ three early goals.
Changing JMU’s first half mindset has become a focal point for conference play, Walters said.
“The lion in the zoo sits and waits to be fed,” Walters said, echoing leadership coach Donna Fishter from her team culture session with JMU on Sept. 23. “The lion in the wild has to go on the hunt and stalk its prey in order to feed its family — that’s the mentality we want to take.”
Despite the 3-0 deficit, the Dukes showed resiliency and “real leadership” in the second half versus Louisville, Walters said, since “most teams would have packed it in” when faced with its deficit. Walters said part of JMU’s ability to continue playing when faced with adversity is fostered in practice, in a routine passing drill where defenders contest normally basic passes.
A different type of adversity — a driving rainstorm — presented itself when JMU took on then-No. 15 West Virginia on Sept. 16. On the field, other than the surface becoming slick in the second half, Walters said West Virginia challenged JMU in a way that the Dukes “won’t face” against many other teams.
“West Virginia is so fast on the edge,” Walters said post game, when describing the catalyst of the Mountaineers’ nine corner kicks. “[Not] many teams … have that kind of pace.”
Even though the rain slowed down the pace of the West Virginia game, the pace of play for freshman forward Amanda Attanasi was greatly increased from her time in high school, she said. Attanasi was up for the challenge, however — she was the catalyst for multiple JMU scoring opportunities over the course of the game.
“You don’t actually realize how fast it is until you get on the field,” Attanasi said post game. “Just playing together as a team fast — we’re all believing in each other.”
For Wiseman, the nonconference slate upped her ability to remain comfortable when tasked with playing against teams that deploy a physical brand of defense, she said, and it also taught her to provide the leadership Walters noticed against Louisville by showing the freshmen that these games make JMU “stand out more.” Wiseman said the nine nonconference games gave her “more confidence” for conference play.
“I think we equally deserved something out of all of those games,” Wiseman said. “Obviously, we don’t want to lose, but we showed how good we can be at this level.”
Blom — who capped off her nonconference performances with a penalty shot save against East Carolina in a 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal by redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes with 30 seconds left — said the games were a “great learning experience’’ not just for her but her teammates as well. Since the competition was so good, she said, there was no choice but to match the level of play.
“By playing those teams who are good in the nonconference, it’s just gonna help me going forward because I know I’m a good goalkeeper, and I have a fantastic team who follows me,” Blom said. “I’m just so ready to start to play [in-conference games] because we know what we’re supposed to do.”
JMU’s out-of-conference gauntlet won’t make conference play a cake walk, Blom said. UNCW (5-1-1, 1-0 CAA) and Towson (5-3-2, 0-1 CAA) had JMU’s number last season, and Hofstra is off to a 9-1 start. But if JMU’s CAA opener, a 1-0 victory against Drexel on Sept. 26, is any indication of what conference play will look like, its fruits might be rooted in the narrow defeats the early season brought.
“The whole team knows what our end goal is,” Blom said. “We’re going to come out strong and play every game like it’s the last day we’re ever going to play.”
Playing strong — and hard — is what the Louisville head coach said that she noticed in a post-game conversation with Walters. “How do you get them to play like that?” Louisville’s coach asked.
Walters just smiled, he said.
