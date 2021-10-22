JMU women’s soccer played its sixth CAA game against the College of Charleston on Thursday. The Dukes’ offense helped propel them to the win, defeating the Cougars 3-2.
The College of Charleston struck almost immediately in the first half with a goal at 1’ from freshman forward Delany Dawes. Luckily for the Dukes, that score didn’t last long thanks to a goal at 2’ from redshirt freshman defender Ariana Fresquez that tied the game at 1-1. The offensive weapons continued to fire for JMU when freshman forward Amanda Attansai scored in the 35’ to put the Dukes up 2-1 at the half.
In the second half, a third JMU goal came at 52’, once again from Attansai. Her performance not only propelled the Dukes to a win, but also upped her season goal total to three.
The College of Charleston managed to get back in the game late with a goal at 84’ from junior forward Grace Powell, but JMU’s defense was able to halt the late game comeback, and the Dukes hung on to win by one.
JMU improves to 6-8-1 (3-3-0 CAA). The Dukes head to Williamsburg on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a matchup with rival William & Mary. The College of Charleston drops to 2-10-3 overall (1-4-1 CAA). The Cougars stay home to host Northeastern on the same day at noon.
Score Card
01:21 - Delaney Dawes (4), assisted by Olivia Freitas. College of Charleston
02:37 - Ariana Reyes (3), assisted by Lexi Vanderlinden. JMU
35:51 - Amanda Attanasi (3), assisted by Ginger Deel. JMU
52:47 - Amanda Attanasi (3), assisted by Iris Rabot. JMU
84:13 - Grace Powell (3). College of Charleston
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.