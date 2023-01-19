JMU women’s soccer hired Parker Aaron to be a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Wednesday.
Aaron comes to JMU after completing internships with the Liberty and JMU women’s soccer programs, respectively. Aaron shadowed the JMU coaching staff during the summer and this past preseason to see how a college program worked, a JMU Athletics spokesman said in a text to The Breeze.
JMU head coach Joshua Walters told JMU Athletics that Aaron did a “phenomenal job” during his internship.
“He is eager, selfless and knowledgeable which are fantastic qualities in this role,” Walters said of Aaron to JMU Athletics.
Aaron also has experience coaching youth and high school teams, both as an assistant and head coach. He was the head coach of Central Virginia United U13 from January to August 2022 and was an assistant coach for the EC Glass High School’s women’s soccer team in Lynchburg, among other gigs.
Aaron played soccer at Randolph College from 2019-22 and notched two goals and four assists in his career. He graduated from Randolph in December.
Starting July 1, 2023, all NCAA volunteer coaching positions will become paid, full-time coaches without recruiting constraints.