After two seasons as a backup, JMU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom earned the starting nod this season for JMU women’s soccer. And with her performances this season, she’s both received praise and racked up a host of quality statistics.
So far this season, Blom has started every game for the Dukes, shutting out four teams and only allowing 1.27 goals per game, as of Oct. 16. Her 56 saves are second in the conference, and her 4.31 saves per game are third in the CAA. Blom has excelled as both a facilitator and a shot stopper for JMU, and head coach Joshua Walters said she’s often used to help set up the Dukes’ attack.
“She’s our first line of offense and our last line of defense,” Walters said.
With the way the Dukes set up, Walters said it’s important that Blom is skilled at both saving the ball and facilitating on offense. Redshirt junior defender Ashby Larkin said Blom’s able to play well with her feet.
Larkin said JMU likes to “build out of the back” as much as possible and that Blom’s “very composed when pressure is coming” and can find the correct pass.
Walters said Blom “falls in line” with other former JMU goalkeepers with similar skill sets and that one former Dukes goalkeeper Blom resembles is Hannah McShea. McShea was so skilled with the ball, Walters said, that he occasionally used her in the field of play as opposed to in the box.
Blom’s agility can be accredited to her upbringing in Sweden, where she said she played all over the field until she made the permanent move to goalkeeper at 13. She said she always enjoyed playing multiple positions, but her knack for keeping the ball out of the net was noticed by her coaches. At 15 years old, she received her first invitation to join the Swedish U18 National Team while playing for her club, Rävåsens IK. She described this as a learning experience for her development as a young goalkeeper.
“You’re playing with the best people your age … you learn so much,” Blom said. “We had great coaches, and it helped me to get more experience and be a better player.”
After being unsure of if she wanted to play college soccer, she said, her American teammates in Sweden encouraged her to give it a chance. Blom said she chose JMU based on her interactions with the coaching staff.
“I had a great feeling for the coaches and how the team was,” Blom said. “I had no clue how the school looked or how the teammates were, but when I had a conversation with the coaches, I felt so good — so I chose them.”
After arriving at JMU, Blom sat for two years behind more experienced keepers — namely Hannah McShea (20) and Melissa Hoffheins — and only started two matches before this year. Blom said experience was important to her development as a player and that those goalkeepers pushed her and helped her learn.
Now in her third season, those learning experiences are paying off for Blom, Walters said. According to InStat, a data tool used by the JMU women’s soccer staff to track performance, Blom made “six or seven super saves,” which, according to Nacsport, is a save that “involves more than simply putting a hand on the ball.”
Perhaps no save this season has been more important to JMU’s season than her overtime save against East Carolina on Sept. 19. A Pirates' penalty kick (PK) threatened to cost the Dukes the game, but Blom dove to her left and made the save that kept JMU alive. JMU won on a goal in the final minute.
“I was a little nervous because PKs are really hard to stop,” Larkin said. “But, [Blom’s] very good at stopping PKs, and we have confidence in her and her ability. I knew she could stop it if she was dialed in, and she did.”
Blom described it as a great feeling to make the save, and Coach Walters said the goalkeeper “union”— the group of the three JMU goalkeepers— is as supportive of Blom as she was of the other goalkeepers before becoming the starter.
“You can’t have a group that’s jealous or doesn’t want to work together,” Walters said. “[The goalkeepers] cheer for each other and go crazy when they make good saves — and she would do the same when she wasn’t the starter in past years.”
Both Blom and Walters credit JMU’s new goalkeeper coach Rob Donnewirth, who spent 18 years as the East Carolina’s head coach before returning to Harrisonburg this season — where he began his coaching career in 1988. Walters said it’s “amazing” to see the production he gets out of the group, and Blom said he was the inspiration for her nickname — the “Polar Bear.”
“We were coming up with our ‘power image,’ and [Donnewirth] came up with the polar bear for me.” Blom said. “I have stuck with that, and I guess I’m playing like a polar bear.”
Earlier this season, Blom was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week after a 1-0 shutout against Drexel in JMU’s conference opener — the first CAA award of her career. Walters said Blom is a major key to the team’s chances for a spot in the CAA tournament.
“I think [Blom] is the best goalkeeper in the conference,” Walters said. “I couldn’t have any more praise for her. As we go on and win some games, I think she’s going to be a big part of that.”
