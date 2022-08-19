JMU Athletics is officially in the Sun Belt Conference era. It hasn’t won or lost yet.
In its season opener, JMU women’s soccer drew with VCU 0-0. Despite the scoreless tie, both teams ended with over 10 shots and had ample chances to find a goal. With no overtime this year, the teams shared the points after 90’.
“I thought we played great,” redshirt junior goalie Alexandra Blom said. “We grew into the game and adapted [while] trying to keep them outside of the box so they [didn’t get] as many shots [as they did in the first half]. I’m very proud of the team for keeping them on the other side of the field in the second half because I didn’t have much to do.”
At the beginning of the match, the Dukes spent most of the time playing from the back because they failed to break the Rams’ pressure. Blom kept having to clear the ball from her own half to keep the VCU offense at bay.
Head coach Joshua Walters Sr. ignited the squad when he subbed on nine new players at 26’. Once these changes were made, JMU began to control more possession and push the ball deep into the VCU box. The spark led to two shots and two corner kicks in the last 15 minutes of the half.
“It makes it incredibly difficult to scout us,” Walters, Sr. said, “because those players are going to change and how do you prepare for one group and then a second group. In all three games we’ve played, two preseason games and now tonight, the second group has come in and lifted the game.”
At the halftime whistle, VCU outshot JMU 7-2 and in shots on goal 3-0, with Blom being credited with three saves.
After the promising end to the first half, the Dukes had two great chances to take the lead in the first five minutes of the second half. Freshman Y-Van Nguyen got denied a goal from point-blank range by senior goalie Whitney Horton.
“We got tired of not creating chances,” Walters Sr. said. “Tactically, we saw some wrinkles in what they were doing and we thought we could reposition some players in an effort to take advantage of it, and we stressed them out … Wish we scored [on Nguyen’s chance].”
The latter of the two best chances came from redshirt junior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed, who hit the post with her curling effort at 49’. Off a corner kick shortly after that at 50’, a shot from sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi forced another save from Horton.
It was then the Rams’ turn to take their best chance at 53’. The ball fell to redshirt junior midfielder Anna Bagley, who’s shot went past Blom. Redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson had Blom’s back and kept the ball from crossing the line.
The teams then exchanged possession and unthreatening attacks for 30 minutes until the Dukes pushed one last time in the last 10 minutes. Four corner kicks after 80’ pushed the Rams to the brink, but their defense kept the zero on the scoreboard. The horn sounded, and the scoreless draw sustained.
“I thought we definitely raised the level [of play] in the second half,” redshirt junior Ellie Johnson said. “I think that’s a win for us.”
The Dukes’ next matchup is Aug. 21 when they travel to face Morehead State for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
