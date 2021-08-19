JMU women’s soccer dropped its first game of the season to VCU 1-0 on Thursday. The contest remained scoreless through the first 89 minutes, but a goal from senior midfielder Aileen Guthrie put the Rams over the edge just prior to the end of regulation.
VCU — coming off a 7-4-2 season — was on the attack early and often. The Rams logged two corner kicks in the first three minutes and three shots on goal in the first eight. JMU redshirt sophomore goalie Alexandra Blom saved three of VCU’s eight first-half shots — including a free kick at 23’ — to keep the Rams offense at bay.
The only offensive threat JMU applied in the first half came on two corner kicks in at 13’ and 39’, but neither resulted in a shot on goal. In fact, JMU didn’t log a shot on goal through the first 45 minutes.
That changed shortly into the second half — redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman fired one that went off target at 46’. At this juncture, JMU was outshot by seven and had committed eight fouls to VCU’s five.
Twelve minutes later, the Dukes recorded another shot from the leg of redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes. Within that timespan, VCU fired four shots including two on goal that were stopped by Blom, who tallied seven total saves.
JMU’s first shot that triggered a save from VCU redshirt senior goalie Grace Young came at 84’ from redshirt sophomore forward Lidia Nduka. The fouls also continued to mount on both sides — five more were called between both teams after JMU’s second shot up until Nduka’s.
Three more fouls were committed by the Dukes in the final six minutes of regulation. Thirty-four seconds after a foul from redshirt sophomore midfielder Ellie Johnson led to a VCU free kick, Guthrie found the top-center of the net off her right foot on VCU’s 16th shot.
With the loss, JMU drops to 0-1 on the young season and turns its attention to American on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Sentara Park. Undefeated VCU will play at UNCW next during the same day and time.
