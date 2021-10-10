JMU women’s soccer was on the road at Northeastern on Sunday. The Dukes outshot the Huskies 14-7 but failed to turn those shots into scoring, ultimately falling 1-0.
Defensively, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom only needed to make two saves all game but let a shot by sophomore midfielder Rose Kaefer sail into the bottom right corner of the net at 34’.
In the second half, JMU dominated offensively, outshooting Northeastern seven to zero — none of those shots landed in goal. Junior goalkeeper Angeline Friel racked up four saves in half two, and eight in total.
JMU falls to 4-6-1 (1-2 CAA) and hosts UNCW on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Northeastern improves to 5-6-1 (2-2 CAA) and heads to Hofstra on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Score Card
34:23 - Rose Kaefer (1), assisted by Faith Rosenblatter