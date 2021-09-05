JMU (1-4) rounded out the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational on Sunday when it took the field against the University of Virginia. The Cavaliers were held off the scoring sheet in the first half but jumped out with two early second-half goals to seal the 2-0 win.
“I think today was definitely a game to learn from,” redshirt senior forward Hannah Couling said. “It’s also a game to build our confidence. I know that sounds counterintuitive considering the score was 2-0, but [U. Va.] is probably one of the best [teams] in the country right now.”
U. Va. started the game by finding its way deep into JMU’s half multiple times. The Cavaliers got their first corner just after 3’ but didn’t create a chance. Thirty seconds later, sophomore midfielder Lia Godfrey took the first shot on target of the day, but JMU goalie redshirt sophomore Alexandra Blom denied her to keep it scoreless early.
The Cavaliers set themselves up with their second corner kick at 12’, but the Dukes continued to hold firm on defense. At 16’, the ball fell to junior forward Diana Ordonez off a deflection and set up a chance from point blank range. She fired her shot off the post and the rebound shot from Godfrey flew high over the goal, allowing JMU to escape a dangerous situation.
At 21’, JMU successfully defended U. Va.’s fourth corner of the game. The Dukes were keeping the ball out of their net but couldn’t secure possession long enough to create an attack of their own.
This changed a few minutes later as JMU gained possession and created a 3-on-2 chance only for junior defender Talia Staude to make a tackle and intercept the ball, sniffing out what could’ve been the first chance of the game for the Dukes.
Ordonez found herself in a scoring position once again at 28,’ this time placing a header over the crossbar. After a half hour at Sentara Park, it remained scoreless between JMU and U. Va.
JMU’s first shot of the day came at 35’ off a set piece, but redshirt freshman defender Alba Fernandez Almargo failed to put the shot on goal.
The Cavaliers had one last corner at 45’. While the initial cross was cleared, U. Va. regained possession and fired its last shot of the half, only for it to go wide. Despite nine shots and seven corners, JMU held U. Va. scoreless in a 0-0 first half. U. Va. possessed the ball for 69% of the half but yielded only one shot on goal.
“Obviously U. Va. is one of the best teams in the country,” redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel said. “We altered the way we played to play against them. We kind of sat back and learned how to pass around them and to try to keep them in front [of us].”
The start of the second half followed the first half’s script. U. Va. continued to use the wings to attack JMU’s defense, forcing a foul and the first yellow card of the game to senior midfielder Iris Rabot.
At 52,’ the Cavaliers finally broke the seal on JMU’s defense. Blom came out from goal to stop the initial chance, but the ball then fell to Godfrey. She squared it to Ordonez, who sent the ball into an empty net to make it 1-0 U. Va..
Ordonez, once again, found herself in an attacking position at 60’ and headed in her second goal of the game off a cross from graduate defender Lizzy Sieracki, doubling the Cavaliers' lead and making it 2-0. After nine shots and no goals in the first half, U. Va. only needed three shots in the half to jump out to a two-goal lead.
“We challenged ourselves more this year than any other year,” Deel said. We are just going to look forward to playing easier teams and hopefully learn to get some confidence back.”
The Dukes won their first corner of the game at 67’ but failed to create an attempt from it and saw U. Va.counter the other way. Blom saved a close-range shot from senior forward Alexa Spaanastra to keep JMU in the game.
“I think our defense did a good job,” Couling said. “We let up two goals, but as a whole we were able to use our tactics that we had put in for this game specifically. As a whole, I thought we did really well today despite the score.”
In the last twenty minutes, both teams exchanged attacks without creating any substantial chances. The final whistle blew, and JMU was shut out in a 2-0 defeat. U. Va. tallied 16 shots, five on goal, to the Dukes’ two shots and none on goal. This capped off a weekend with two losses.
“I think [the weekend] kind of helps us build who we are as a team and where we’re going,” Couling said. “If we can compete with these teams now and learn from those mistakes going into conference [play] and our other games, we can build on that.”
With the win, U. Va. moved to 6-0 on the season, now outscoring its opponents a combined 20-1 in those games. The Dukes are now 1-4 on the season and will return to the field Sep. 9 when they travel to play University of North Carolina-Greensboro at 7 p.m.
“I think the girls take away that they can play with these teams,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I felt like we found some moments and were able to tactically put a plan together, which limited [U. Va]. I wish we could’ve found a little more ourselves, but if you can play with Virginia, you can play with anybody.”
