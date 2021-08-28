JMU women’s soccer brought the thunder in Louisville on Friday night. After dealing with a rain delay and postponement Thursday, the two teams played a physical and exciting match.
JMU started the match with a lot of energy. The Dukes dominated the first ten minutes of the half, keeping the ball in the offensive half and Louisville from crossing midfield to start its own offensive attack.
Louisville eventually broke through JMU’s defense, and the tone of the match shifted. The Cardinals scored first after being awarded an indirect free kick right on the line of the 6-yard box.
The Dukes maintained pressure but ultimately couldn’t swing the momentum back in their favor. Louisville netted two more goals in the first half and went into the final 90 seconds of the half up 3-0.
With just over a minute left in the half, JMU redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling scored off a corner kick when the ball was fumbled around in front of the net. Despite the score, the match was pretty evenly matched in terms of opportunities and athleticism.
JMU came back on the field in the second half fueled and motivated, ready to close in on the scoreboard. Louisville struggled to clear and gain control of balls in the box, allowing Coulling and JMU redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wisemn to tie the match by 60’.
Louisville wasted no time answering JMU’s goals — Cardinals senior forward Delaney Snyder scored a stunning header goal off a cross from graduate transfer forward Mikayla Hampton at 61’.
The final 30 minutes of play were energetic and filled with JMU scoring opportunities. The Dukes utilized their passing skills and speed to create multiple attacks and high pressure situations, keeping Louisville on its toes the entire half. Despite their efforts, the Dukes couldn’t even the scoreboard and lost 4-3.
JMU falls to 1-2 for the season. The Dukes look to earn their first road win on Sunday when they face Ohio University at 1 p.m. Louisville improves to 3-0 and look to continue its win streak on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in a home match against Northern Kentucky.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.